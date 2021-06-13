Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, June 13

Today’s Birthday (06/13/21). Investigation and study reveal valuable solutions this year. Educational adventures fulfill dreams with consistent efforts. Summer brings renewed confidence and personal power that develops into an introspective, transitional autumn. Winter collaboration deepens bonds before springtime creativity inspires plans. Discover unexpected treasure.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Go for short-term fun over long-term aspirations, for now. Choose substance over symbolism. Resist the urge to splurge. Don’t fund fantasies. Relax and play.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Clean house and make positive changes. Make repairs and upgrades. Act quickly without reckless expense. Costs may be higher than planned. Nurture family.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Get busy writing. Connect and communicate urgent messages. You can profit from a dreamer’s vision. Verify the investment of time and money before committing.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your actions can get especially profitable. Stick to basics. Reinforce structural foundational elements. Verify facts that don’t fit. Avoid scams. Take the higher road.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially empowered, charismatic and energized. Avoid impulsive moves. Consider all options and choose carefully. An illusion could shatter. Go for practical priorities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take care of yourself. Make time for quiet pursuits like organization and planning. Focus on practicalities rather than fantasies. Handle basic priorities and rest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Develop your team strategy. Keep it respectful, even when passions get stirred. Keep things practical. There’s no need to overspend. Simplify and refine.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional matters take priority. A rush job could preempt scheduled programming. Avoid controversy or jealousy. Work quickly and carefully. Focus on basics. Prioritize efficiency.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Expand your investigation while respecting limitations and boundaries. Avoid gossip and distractions. Take simple, practical steps, one at a time. Stick to the basics.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Monitor practical financial details. Work with your partner to ensure positive cash flow. Avoid impulsive expenses, despite temptation. Hold onto what you have.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for shared ease. Strategize to work out who does what. Avoid argument or irritation. Share respect, patience and understanding. Prioritize basics. Play your part.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Demand for your attention rises. Keep practical priorities. Postpone what you can. Handle one task at a time for excellent service. Physical action gets results.
Notable birthdays: Actor Bob McGrath is 89. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 78. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 77. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 72. Actor Richard Thomas is 70. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 70. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 70. Comedian Tim Allen is 68. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 64. Actor Ally Sheedy is 59. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 59. Rock musician Paul DeLisle (Smash Mouth) is 58. Actor Lisa Vidal is 56. Singer David Gray is 53. R&B singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 53. Rock musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 52. Actor Jamie Walters is 52. Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 51. Country singer Susan Haynes is 49. Actor Ethan Embry is 43. Actor Chris Evans is 40.