Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, June 13

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially empowered, charismatic and energized. Avoid impulsive moves. Consider all options and choose carefully. An illusion could shatter. Go for practical priorities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take care of yourself. Make time for quiet pursuits like organization and planning. Focus on practicalities rather than fantasies. Handle basic priorities and rest.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Develop your team strategy. Keep it respectful, even when passions get stirred. Keep things practical. There’s no need to overspend. Simplify and refine.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional matters take priority. A rush job could preempt scheduled programming. Avoid controversy or jealousy. Work quickly and carefully. Focus on basics. Prioritize efficiency.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Expand your investigation while respecting limitations and boundaries. Avoid gossip and distractions. Take simple, practical steps, one at a time. Stick to the basics.