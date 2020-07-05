Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 5

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your health, fitness and vitality. Disciplined practices pay off in increased energy. Rest and good food are essential. Pursue a performance dream.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Creativity and romance sparkle. Treat yourself and others with compassion. Adapt to a challenge. Focus on shared interests and commitments. Support each other.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Domestic renovation projects take focus. Adapt systems and infrastructure to support current family needs. Get nostalgic. Share old stories and photos. Upgrade your space.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your influence is rising. Pursue new creative directions. You can do more than you thought. An opportunity is worth pursuing. The dynamics are changing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can generate the resources you need. Things may be different than they were before. Make an idealistic commitment. Pursue lucrative new possibilities.