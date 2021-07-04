Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 4

Today’s Birthday (07/04/21). Pull in a healthy harvest together this year. Discipline and coordination grow shared abundance. Finding fresh inspiration this summer motivates adaptation with team changes this autumn. You’re especially energized this winter, leading to community participation and shared victories this spring. Nurture your roots and shoots.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can find your way around financial obstacles or delays. Patiently take one step forward after another, despite setbacks. You’re building long-term value.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A surprising development inspires action for a personal project. Reinforce foundational structures. Watch for breakage. Own your mistakes. Advance with optimism and dedication.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Take it easy in peaceful privacy. Weigh pros and cons before finalizing details. Don’t overextend your energy or finances. Prepare for distance rather than speed.