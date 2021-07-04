Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 4

Today’s Birthday (07/04/21). Pull in a healthy harvest together this year. Discipline and coordination grow shared abundance. Finding fresh inspiration this summer motivates adaptation with team changes this autumn. You’re especially energized this winter, leading to community participation and shared victories this spring. Nurture your roots and shoots.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can find your way around financial obstacles or delays. Patiently take one step forward after another, despite setbacks. You’re building long-term value.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A surprising development inspires action for a personal project. Reinforce foundational structures. Watch for breakage. Own your mistakes. Advance with optimism and dedication.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Take it easy in peaceful privacy. Weigh pros and cons before finalizing details. Don’t overextend your energy or finances. Prepare for distance rather than speed.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Your team could face a challenge. Keep your agreements. All is not as it appears. Despite distractions or confusion, stay connected to advance. Coordinate support.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider professional moves before making them. Review plans and reinforce structures to address a shift in circumstances. Get expert support when needed. Look before leaping.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your exploration could take a twist. Adapt for new circumstances. Alter direction to go around a barrier. A detour provides unexpected charms and discoveries.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Strengthen financial foundations with your partner. Stifle urges to overspend or consume recklessly. Stay objective with changes. Mutual support pays high dividends. Grow your collaboration.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work together to solve a puzzle. Don’t get pushy. Avoid a conflict of interests. Support each other around unexpected changes. Keep showing up.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make things easy on yourself. Reduce physical obstacles and barriers. Slow for sharp corners. Prioritize physical health, vitality and fitness. Favor gentle pressure over force.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize home and family. Don’t ruffle feathers with big changes. Handle basic domestic chores and talk about improvements later. Leave well enough alone.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — You don’t need to spend a fortune to have fun. Hang out with interesting people. Stay flexible with interruptions. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Relax.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Communicate and connect to adapt around breakdowns. Soothing words calm short tempers. Address complaints to someone who can do something about it. Share optimism.
Notable birthdays: Actor Eva Marie Saint is 97. Actor Gina Lollobrigida is 94. Country singer Ray Pillow is 84. Actor Ed Bernard is 82. Actor Karolyn Grimes is 81. R&B singer Annette Beard (Martha and the Vandellas) is 78. Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 78. Vietnam War veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic is 75. R&B musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 70. Rock musician Domingo Ortiz (Widespread Panic) is 69. Singer John Waite is 69. Rock musician Kirk Pengilly (INXS) is 63. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver is 59. Christian rock singer Michael Sweet is 58. Actor-playwright-screenwriter Tracy Letts is 56. Actor Al Madrigal is 50. Actor Jenica Bergere is 47. Actor-singer John Lloyd Young is 46.