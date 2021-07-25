Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 25

Today’s Birthday (07/25/21). Thrive through partnership this year. Love, romance and collaboration flourish with steady routines. You’re especially popular this summer, before autumn brings a career puzzle. Love, passion and intimacy inspire your heart this winter, leading to a professional blastoff next spring. Write your story together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Slow to review priorities. The status quo could get turned upside down. Opportunity hides in chaos. Think before you speak, or risk misunderstandings. Rest and observe.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Allow extra time with team meetings or communications. Schedule carefully. Don’t overextend. Patiently clarify. Edit carefully before issuing public statements. Collaborate for common gain.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities develop and present a challenge. Edit and polish presentations carefully. Do what’s most important, quickly. Take one step after another. Relax later.