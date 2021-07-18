Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 18

Today’s Birthday (07/18/21). Joint ventures thrive this year. Build prosperity with coordinated efforts, practices and routines. Summer visions lead to new possibilities, before community changes this autumn. Get your heart pumping for revitalized health and work next winter, energizing team collaboration next spring. Grow your enterprise with passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review resources with shared ventures. Make sure foundations are strong before getting elaborate. Your past work reflects you well. You can get what you need.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Rely on strong partnerships to overcome a challenge. Reinforce basic structures. Give up preconceptions or assumptions. Keep your patience. Share the load graciously.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — The workload could seem intense. Juggle carefully. Discover a structural problem and slow to address it. Routines get tested. Stay practical and prioritize health.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy simple fun today. A picnic in the park? Share sweetness with someone you love. Spend and consume in moderation. Take it easy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Household repairs could interrupt the flow. Fix things before they break, when possible. Reduce clutter and clear space. Provide rewards for worker bees.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study the latest developments. Connect and communicate around a challenge or disruption. Reinforce structures. Update technology when needed. Find what’s needed in your networks.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on making money. Adapt to disruptions, interruptions or change. Challenge assumptions and complacency. Use your own good sense. Consistent efforts win. Patiently persist.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your power responsibly. You’re gaining confidence. Draw upon hidden resources. Watch for holes in your pockets. The best things in life are free.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Find a private spot to reduce the chaos and clamor. Changes impact your plans. Consider options. Restore your spirit with peace in the garden.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends without stressing. Collaboration comes together naturally. Discover new connections. Adapt patiently with changes or disruption. Conversations provide insight.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Consider career opportunities hiding under recent changes. Begin a testing period. Notice what you need and want. Assess and review. Listen to all offers.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore without taking risks. Monitor conditions and adjust plans around changes. Strengthen foundations before stretching farther out. Discover beauty, value and curious wonders.
Notable birthdays: Skating champion and commentator Dick Button is 92. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tenley Albright is 86. Movie director Paul Verhoeven is 83. Musician Brian Auger is 82. Singer Dion DiMucci is 82. Actor James Brolin is 81. Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 81. Singer Martha Reeves is 80. Pop-rock musician Wally Bryson (The Raspberries) is 72. Country-rock singer Craig Fuller (Pure Prairie League) is 72. Business mogul Richard Branson is 71. Actor Margo Martindale is 70. Singer Ricky Skaggs is 67. Actor Audrey Landers is 65. World Golf Hall of Famer Nick Faldo is 64. Rock musician Nigel Twist (The Alarm) is 64. Actor Anne-Marie Johnson is 61. Actor Elizabeth McGovern is 60. Rock musician John Hermann (Widespread Panic) is 59.