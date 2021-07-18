Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 18

Today’s Birthday (07/18/21). Joint ventures thrive this year. Build prosperity with coordinated efforts, practices and routines. Summer visions lead to new possibilities, before community changes this autumn. Get your heart pumping for revitalized health and work next winter, energizing team collaboration next spring. Grow your enterprise with passion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review resources with shared ventures. Make sure foundations are strong before getting elaborate. Your past work reflects you well. You can get what you need.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Rely on strong partnerships to overcome a challenge. Reinforce basic structures. Give up preconceptions or assumptions. Keep your patience. Share the load graciously.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — The workload could seem intense. Juggle carefully. Discover a structural problem and slow to address it. Routines get tested. Stay practical and prioritize health.