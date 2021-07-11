Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 11

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Nurture yourself. Allow more time for contemplation. Keep a dream journal. Finish up old business. Decide what you want. Make long-term plans. Recharge.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Team communications flow smoothly, with Mercury in Cancer. Community activities and meetings go well. Confer with friends and allies. Network, socialize and share resources.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional creativity flowers over about two weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Use cleverness and wit to advance your career. Discuss what you want.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can learn what’s needed professionally. Expand territory over about two weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Study the situation. Discuss plans and objectives.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make profitable connections. Work out the numbers together. Collaborate for shared gain, with Mercury in Cancer. The next two weeks can get lucrative.