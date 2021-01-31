Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 31

Today’s Birthday (01/31/21). This is your year to shine. Disciplined efforts, patience and persistence deliver personal victories. Community support maintains you this winter. Paying it forward this summer leads to a passionate, creative phase. Next winter sparkles with parties, gatherings and music. Enjoy the limelight; and illuminate solutions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Health comes first. A walk in fresh air satisfies mind, body and spirit. Avoid risk or accidents. Revelations illuminate a hidden mess. Fantasies dissolve. Prioritize wellness.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy familiar company. Gamble? Not today. Choose stability over illusion. Fantasies fade away. Go for the real deal. Follow your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Fantasies prove flimsy. Clean domestic messes for peace of mind. Envision the changes you’d like to make. Talk it over with housemates.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Clarify and explain. Leave misconceptions behind. Words can be deceptive. All is not as it appears. Run a reality check. Edit statements carefully.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profits are available, but distractions abound. Resist the temptation to splurge on extra stuff. Don’t fall for a trick. Avoid risky business. Stick to basics.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a personal passion. Reality clashes with fantasy. Consider a new hairstyle or outfit. Dress to impress for on-camera connection. Enjoy the spotlight.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Simplify plans. Don’t waste energy on ephemeral potential. What you get isn’t what you expected. Savor private rituals to soothe your spirit. Rest and recharge.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Advance a team effort. Go for substance over symbolism. Ignore unrealistic options and focus on practical priorities. Draw upon hidden resources. Collaborate to win.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Professional matters have your attention. Pursue practical avenues and avoid risky business. Illusions evaporate. You can see what’s needed. Implement solutions and provide stability.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Research and investigate. A distant acquaintance sparks your imagination. It’s not a good time to travel. Make long-distance connections to advance your studies.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Replenish shared reserves. Don’t fund a fantasy. Hold onto what you have. Resist the temptation to splurge on toys. Save more than spending. Welcome contribution.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Patiently collaborate with your partner to resolve a disagreement about priorities. Go for substance over symbolism. Keep your objectives in mind. Let the small stuff go.
Notable birthdays: Composer Philip Glass is 84. Former Interior Secretary James Watt is 83. Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, the former queen regent, is 83. Actor Stuart Margolin is 81. Actor Jessica Walter is 80. Former U.S. Rep. Dick Gephardt, D-Mo., is 80. Blues singer-musician Charlie Musselwhite is 77. Actor Glynn Turman is 74. Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is 74. Actor Jonathan Banks is 74. Singer-musician Harry Wayne Casey (KC and the Sunshine Band) is 70. Rock singer Johnny Rotten is 65. Actor Kelly Lynch is 62. Actor Anthony LaPaglia is 62. Singer-musician Lloyd Cole is 60. Actor Paulette Braxton is 56. Rock musician Al Jaworski (Jesus Jones) is 55. Actor Minnie Driver is 51. Actor Portia de Rossi is 48. Actor-comedian Bobby Moynihan is 44. Actor Kerry Washington is 44. Bluegrass singer-musician Becky Buller is 42. Singer Justin Timberlake is 40. Actor Tyler Ritter is 36. Country singer Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line) is 34. Folk-rock singer-musician Marcus Mumford (Mumford and Sons) is 34. Actor Joel Courtney is 25.