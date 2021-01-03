Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 3

Today’s Birthday (01/03/21). This new year rings in fresh prosperity. Disciplined action pays off in gold. Winter introspection and planning helps redirect you around a summer barrier, toward fulfilling a dream, for renewed energy and health. Turn a vision into reality next winter. Preserve and conserve abundant resources.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Walk and talk. Your work is in demand. Health and safety come first. Balance a busy schedule with sacred time for exercise and reflection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance your romance or game in practical directions. The odds are in your favor. Discover a simple solution in conversation. Talk about what you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt your place for family needs. Make practical upgrades and repairs. Clear out clutter and put things away. Less is more. Cook up something delicious.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get the word out. Connect and share the latest. Discuss practical priorities. Avoid risky business, travel or crowds. Align communication with action for powerful results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of profitable conditions. Friends help you make a lucrative connection. Avoid risk or expense. Stick to practical methods and tested routines.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A spotlight could shine your way. Dress for success. Someone is saying nice things about you. Avoid fuss, expense or wasted effort. Advance a personal project.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Hide in your sanctuary. You can get especially productive when left to your own devices. Peaceful settings inspire imaginative visions and plans. Prioritize practical logistics.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share and connect to push a shared project forward. Team efforts yield satisfying results. Go for substance over symbolism. Keep your objective in mind.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pursue professional priorities and projects. Avoid illusive terrain and stick to solid ground. Obsess on the details. Monitor budgets and schedules. Get farther than expected.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Create your own agenda. Adapt your exploration to current conditions. Monitor closely and keep your practical priorities. Avoid risky directions. Study and assess.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Strategize with your partner. Work out solutions for mutual benefit. Use your persuasive charms to grow shared accounts. Collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance kindles in a conversation. A creative collaboration heats up. One person’s ideas spark another’s. Brainstorm and take notes. Advance practical priorities and celebrate together.
Notable birthdays: Actor Dabney Coleman is 89. Journalist-author Betty Rollin is 85. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull is 82. Singer-songwriter-producer Van Dyke Parks is 78. Musician Stephen Stills is 76. Rock musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 75. Actor Victoria Principal is 71. Actor-director Mel Gibson is 65. Actor Shannon Sturges is 53. Actor John Ales is 52. Jazz musician James Carter is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 49. Musician Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) is 46. Actor Jason Marsden is 46. Actor Danica McKellar is 46. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez is 45. Singer Kimberley Locke (TV: “American Idol”) is 43. Actor Kate Levering is 42. Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning is 40. Actor Nicole Beharie is 36. Pop musician Mark Pontius (Foster the People) is 36. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lloyd is 35. Pop-rock musician Nash Overstreet (Hot Chelle Rae) is 35. Actor Alex D. Linz is 32.