Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 3

Today’s Birthday (01/03/21). This new year rings in fresh prosperity. Disciplined action pays off in gold. Winter introspection and planning helps redirect you around a summer barrier, toward fulfilling a dream, for renewed energy and health. Turn a vision into reality next winter. Preserve and conserve abundant resources.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Walk and talk. Your work is in demand. Health and safety come first. Balance a busy schedule with sacred time for exercise and reflection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance your romance or game in practical directions. The odds are in your favor. Discover a simple solution in conversation. Talk about what you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt your place for family needs. Make practical upgrades and repairs. Clear out clutter and put things away. Less is more. Cook up something delicious.