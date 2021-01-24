Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 24

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends and allies. Share support to keep your community healthy and strong. Together, help the ones with least. Compassion is a gift.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re attracting the attention of someone professionally influential. Prepare materials and consider what you’d like. The impossible seems accessible. Use what you’ve learned.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find creative outlets for an adventurous mood. Expand territory in another direction. Study and follow fascinating threads. Learn valuable skills. Make new connections.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep taking profitable action. Monitor conditions to discover underlying facts. A lack of joint funds would threaten plans. Collaboration yields lasting benefits.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Compromise for shared gain. Coordinate moves for greater results. Leave nothing to chance. Communicate and collaborate for growing strength. You have your partner’s back.