Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 23

Today’s Birthday (01/23/22). Step into the spotlight this year. Your graceful performance is supported by consistent practice and backstage action. Winter invites social connection, before a home-based renovation phase this spring. Make a professional change next summer for autumn career flowering. Let your love light shine.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with your partner on practical priorities. Stick to basics and worry about elaborations later. Harmony requires effort. Support each other with extra patience.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t push a sensitive condition. Slow to reassess. Focus on short-term priorities with work, health and fitness. Get expert feedback from doctors, coaches or trainers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Romance arises in conversation, although distractions abound. Keep costs down. A creative project could make a mess. Have fun doing something you love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss the home improvements you’d like with housemates and family. You can see what’s not working. Disciplined action gets fantastic results. Clean, organize and declutter.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Disciplined efforts propel your writing to the next level. Start with a messy first draft. Don’t spice yet. Strengthen foundations. Hone the message.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative deals develop in conversation. Do the work behind the scenes to develop opportunities. Discuss possibilities and follow up. Staying in communication pays.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Refine your personal style, identity or brand to align with your heart. Look for passion and find it in conversation. Talk about possibilities. Express yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Let your imagination carry you away. Relax into your private nest to contemplate the past, present and future. Envision your course and plot what’s next.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Friends sweeten the ride. Connect and find out the latest. Exchange resources, opportunities and news. Talk about where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Share support.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Talk about a professional project and solutions spark. Bounce ideas off one another to find out what works best. Listen to experts and trusted allies.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Follow your investigation where it leads, even if it gets messy. Monitor conditions. Avoid risky business. Explore a fascinating opportunity. Test potential solutions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Profits are available. Get ready to hustle. Discipline with words and actions gets lucrative. Discuss financial opportunities with your partner. Align on the best course.

Notable birthdays: Actor Chita Rivera is 89. Actor-director Lou Antonio is 88. Jazz musician Gary Burton is 79. Actor Gil Gerard is 79. Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., is 75. Singer Anita Pointer is 74. Actor Richard Dean Anderson is 72. Rock musician Bill Cunningham is 72. Rock singer Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) is 69. Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is 69. Princess Caroline of Monaco is 65. Singer Anita Baker is 64. Reggae musician Earl Falconer (UB40) is 63. Actor Peter Mackenzie is 61. Actor Boris McGiver is 60. Actor Gail O’Grady is 59. Actor Mariska Hargitay is 58. R&B singer Marc Nelson is 51. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell is 48. Actor Tiffani Thiessen is 48. Rock musician Nick Harmer (Death Cab for Cutie) is 47. Actor Lindsey Kraft is 42. Singer-actor Rachel Crow is 24.

