Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 16

Today’s Birthday (01/16/22). Lucrative ventures thrive this year. Steady focus, practice and determination generate profits. Realizing a dream this winter inspires spring romance and passion. Shifting directions to adapt around social challenges next summer motivates autumn gatherings and fun with friends. Save and invest for the future.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Home improvement projects satisfy. Dreamy outcomes could start with a mess. Focus on short-term objectives. A little paint makes a big difference. Feed helpers.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Talk about a dream. Don’t show early drafts and unfinished work yet. Do the structural work privately. Strengthen basic plot points. Creativity flowers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Focus on profitable ventures. You can find the necessary resources. Reassess investments but don’t make long term changes yet. Wait for obstacles to pass.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue personal dreams and promising opportunities. Don’t worry about money or the future. Focus on your own health, talents and happiness. Learn something new.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Peaceful, private settings suit you. Take time to rest, think and process recent changes. You can see what’s blocked. Look for a way around. Adjust plans.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends brighten your day. Enjoy people who share your interests. Be a source of comfort and good sense. Reconnect and find something to celebrate together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your professional status is on the rise. Expand in a dreamy direction. Creativity can get messy. Notice limitations and flow around. Focus on short-term priorities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Explore possibilities. Traffic, delays or extra expense could hamper your travel plans. Can you study from home? Find solutions to develop your research.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to manage shared finances. Coordinate who will do what. Keep your deadlines. Come up with creative solutions. Find hidden efficiencies and savings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Develop a shared dream with your partner. Don’t worry about potential problems. Focus on here and now. Listen and provide support. Negotiate and compromise.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health, fitness and vitality. Nurture your physical performance with rest, good food and exercise. Slow for obstacles. Stick to reliable steps and sources.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in love. Don’t worry about what’s ahead. Enjoy the company of someone attractive. Appreciate beauty, poetic justice and acts of generosity.

Notable birthdays: Author William Kennedy is 94. Author-editor Norman Podhoretz is 92. Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 88. Hall of Fame auto racer A.J. Foyt is 87. Singer Barbara Lynn is 80. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 79. Singer Katherine Anderson Schaffner (The Marvelettes) is 78. Country singer Jim Stafford is 78. Talk show host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 75. Movie director John Carpenter is 74. Actor-dancer-choreographer Debbie Allen is 72. R&B singer Maxine Jones (En Vogue) is 63. Singer Sade (shah-DAY’) is 63. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is 63. Rock musician Paul Webb (Talk Talk) is 60. Actor David Chokachi is 54. Former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is 53. Actor-writer-director Josh Evans is 51. Actor Josie Davis is 49. Model Kate Moss is 48. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda is 42.

