Today's Birthday (02/02/20). Together, you're invincible this year. Regular practices like meditation and exercise build strong foundations for inner growth. Listen to your heart, mind and body this winter. Surmounting summer barriers to a group project provides fresh energy and vitality. Despite challenges, your team can triumph.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Disciplined focus pays off. Long-term financial gain comes naturally with steady action over time. Watch for hidden lucrative opportunities. A dream lies within reach.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Take advantage of an unexpected personal opportunity. A long-desired goal is within your grasp. Your own wisdom, passion and creativity flower when you nurture yourself.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Make long-term plans to fulfill a dream. Love, intention and consistent action are your secret power. Work behind the scenes. Plot and weave your magic.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Together, you can make unimaginable gains. Teamwork can realize a long-held dream. Love, good fortune and strong connections lead to a well-deserved victory.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- An enticing professional opportunity can lead to unexpected advancement. Luck, positive attitude and disciplined efforts raise your career status to new levels.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Travels and studies occupy you. Unexpected deviations could yield serendipitous reward. Don't be afraid of the road less traveled. Listen to intuition and common sense.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- If you're willing to work for it, profitable ventures beckon. Collaborate for shared gain. Together, you can create something wonderful; and make money too.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Partnership flowers naturally. Do something fun together, spontaneously. You can do that without neglecting your responsibilities. Your collaboration could get delicious.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on your health and physical performance. Unexpected opportunities are worth pursuing. What you're learning is making you stronger. Strive for excellence and find it.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Take advantage of an unplanned chance for greater love, passion and fun. Put your heart into it. Win extra points for involving family. Harmonize together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Things may not go as planned at home. Domestic matters could take an unexpected twist. Graceful spontaneity can win outsized rewards. Try playfulness.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Muses sing to you. Write down what you hear. Capture your brilliant ideas, speculations and wonderings. Let your creativity flow. Express dreams, fantasies and curiosities.
Thought for Today: "Mistakes are the portals of discovery." — James Joyce (1882-1941).
Notable birthdays: Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing is 94. Comedian Tom Smothers is 83. Rock singer-guitarist Graham Nash is 78. Television executive Barry Diller is 78. Actor Bo Hopkins is 76. Country singer Howard Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 74. TV chef Ina Garten is 72. Actor Jack McGee is 71. Actor Brent Spiner is 71. Rock musician Ross Valory (Journey) is 71. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is 68. The former president of South Korea, Park Geun-hye, is 68. Model Christie Brinkley is 66. Actor Michael Talbott is 65. Actress Kim Zimmer is 65. Actor Michael T. Weiss is 58. Actor-comedian Adam Ferrara is 54. Rock musician Robert DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 54. Actress Jennifer Westfeldt is 50. Rock musician Ben Mize is 49. Rapper T-Mo is 48. Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur is 47. Actress Lori Beth Denberg is 44. Rock musician Jesse Siebenberg (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 44. Singer Shakira is 43. Actor Rich Sommer is 42. Country singer Blaine Larsen is 34. Actress Zosia Mamet is 32.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.