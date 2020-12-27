Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Dec. 27

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Despite challenges, connection with friends provides perspective and shared strength. Support each other. The puzzle pieces begin to fall together. Solutions arise in conversation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can see where the breakdown is at work. Upgrade workplace technology or equipment. Make repairs. Communication is key. Work the numbers. Discover opportunities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand territory in new directions. Barriers block many roads. Things could get expensive. Connect with a wider network to find hidden solutions and potential.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain positive cash flow. Review account balances before considering new expense. Research before purchasing. Avoid risk or hassle. Discover a diamond in the rough.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Resolve an issue with your partner. Negotiate and compromise. Communication reveals hidden solutions. Avoid triggering insecurities or doubts. Listening is more powerful than speaking.