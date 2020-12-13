Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Dec. 13

Today’s Birthday (12/13/20). You’re in a profitable groove this year. Diligent efforts get valuable results. Get cozy at home. A personal win this winter is worth celebrating. Resolve your own summer challenges before a romantic partnership grows to new heights. Stash silver for the future you’re building.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Educational opportunities flower. Travel beckons, but take care. Monitor conditions. Stick to practical priorities. Prepare for later explorations. Lay the groundwork for incredible discoveries.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor budgets, charts and spreadsheets. Review financial data to plan for growth and avoid risk or expense. Set backup plans and exit strategies.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner. Secrets get revealed; communication makes a difference. Love deepens with a shared challenge. Discuss practical options and solutions together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice makes perfect. Protect your own mental, spiritual and physical health with steady routines. Hidden truths get revealed. Come to a deeper understanding.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Romantic fantasies dissipate to reveal mundane realities. That doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Play the ace you’ve been holding. Reconnect with someone you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Working at home gets profitable. Connect with nature. Savor time with family and pets. Cook up something comforting. Ignore a mess for now. Enjoy extra bubbles.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Listen and clarify. A communications breakdown would thwart your intentions. Inhibit fantasies or conspiracy theories. Share facts from reliable sources. Talking relieves confusion.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical financial priorities. Vague offers or foggy potential deals clarify into yes or no. You can see previously hidden factors. Invest in infrastructure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re strong, confident and creative. Illusions and mirages evaporate. Step into self-acceptance and compassion. Invent a motivating sense of purpose. Nurture yourself with kindness.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Put down roots. Deception gets revealed. Adjust plans to adapt for changes. Draw upon hidden resources. New information dispels old fears. Keep confidences.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on a creative project. Hidden truths get revealed. Resist mediocrity. Aim for excellence. Others ask your advice. A humble attitude serves you well.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Pursue lucrative opportunities. Abandon an old fear. Prioritize budgetary basics. Ignore risky business, rumors or lies. Assuage doubts with factual data from reliable sources.
Notable birthdays: Former Secretary of State George P. Shultz is 100. Actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke is 95. Actor Christopher Plummer is 91. Country singer Buck White is 90. Music/film producer Lou Adler is 87. Singer John Davidson is 79. Actor Kathy Garver (TV: “Family Affair”) is 75. Singer Ted Nugent is 72. Rock musician Jeff “Skunk” Baxter is 72. Actor Robert Lindsay is 71. Country singer-musician Randy Owen is 71. Actor Wendie Malick is 70. Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is 70. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is 67. Country singer John Anderson is 66. Singer-songwriter Steve Forbert is 66. Singer-actor Morris Day is 64. Actor Steve Buscemi is 63. Actor Johnny Whitaker (TV: “Family Affair”) is 61. Rock musician John Munson (Semisonic; Twilight Hours) is 58. Actor-reality TV star NeNe Leakes is 54. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 53. Actor Lusia Strus is 53. Actor Bart Johnson is 50. Actor Jeffrey Pierce is 49. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 46. Rock singer-musician Thomas Delonge is 45. Actor James Kyson Lee is 45. Actor Kimee Balmilero (TV: “Hawaii Five-0”) is 41. Actor Chelsea Hertford is 39. Rock singer Amy Lee (Evanescence) is 39. Actor Michael Socha is 33. Actor Marcel Spears (TV: “The Mayor”) is 32. Singer Taylor Swift is 31. Actor Maisy Stella is 17.
