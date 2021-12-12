Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Dec. 12

Today’s Birthday (12/12/21). Write, communicate and connect this year. Disciplined practices lead to satisfying creative results. Shining like a star this winter fuels your physical performance next spring. Summer transitions require thoughtful adaptations that inspire renewed vision, hope and purpose next autumn. Edit and refine for greatest impact.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for what you want. Your wanderlust awakens over about six weeks, with Mars in Sagittarius. Travel entices. Study options and go when safe.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review and revise your budget. Discuss future objectives with your partner, with Mars in Sagittarius over six weeks. Collaborate to advance shared financial plans.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration and partnership flower over the next month and a half, with Mars in Sagittarius. Teamwork lets you accomplish greater results with less effort.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand professionally. Your work, vitality and health get an energy boost for about six weeks, with Mars in Sagittarius. Practice to exceed physical goals.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore the romantic possibilities. Take action for love over the next six weeks. Follow a passion. You’re especially attractive, with Mars in Sagittarius.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Fix up your place. Renovation thrives on physical effort. For a month and a half, with Mars in Sagittarius, energize domestic improvements, upgrades and repairs.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to get farther. Energize communications over the next six weeks, with Mars in Sagittarius. Share what you’re learning. Write, broadcast and post.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Warrior Mars in Sagittarius energizes your cash flow. Focus passion and purpose toward providing excellence and value. Grow financial strength over the next six weeks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal development over six weeks, with Mars in your sign. Surpass old barriers and limitations. Discover new power. Animate a personal dream.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy home comforts. Clean closets, garages and attics, with Mars in Sagittarius for six weeks. Heirlooms, traditions and photos inspire. Take action behind the scenes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Old friends come through for you. Teamwork is the name of the game for the next six weeks, with Mars in Sagittarius. Anything’s possible together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Make profitable deals. Advance professionally over six weeks, with Mars in Sagittarius. Move forward boldly. Step into new leadership and authority. Take charge.

Notable birthdays: Former TV host Bob Barker is 98. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Pettit is 89. Singer Connie Francis is 84. Singer Dionne Warwick is 81. Rock singer-musician Dickey Betts is 78. Hall of Fame race car driver Emerson Fittipaldi is 75. Actor Wings Hauser is 74. Actor Bill Nighy is 72. Actor Duane Chase (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 71. Country singer LaCosta is 71. Gymnast-turned-actor Cathy Rigby is 69. Author Lorna Landvik is 67. Singer-musician Sheila E. is 64. Actor Sheree J. Wilson is 63. Pop singer Daniel O’Donnell is 60. International Tennis Hall of Famer Tracy Austin is 59. Rock musician Eric Schenkman (Spin Doctors) is 58. Author Sophie Kinsella is 52. News anchor Maggie Rodriguez is 52. Actor Jennifer Connelly is 51. Actor Madchen Amick is 51. Actor Regina Hall is 51.

