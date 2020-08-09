Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, August 9

Today’s Birthday (08/09/20). Prioritize health and vitality this year. Discipline with healthy practices pays off. Wrangle professional solutions and adaptations. Craft inspiring future visions over a peaceful summer, energizing your work and performance. Social restrictions this winter lead to a sweet phase with loved ones. Grow and thrive.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Lucrative ideas abound. Obstacles may block the way. Reinforce structural elements, and wait for better conditions. Let things unfold naturally. Develop a passion project.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Discover something new about yourself. Pursue a personal creative dream. Watch for opportunities and jump when the moment is right. Dress for success.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Find a peaceful sanctuary and avoid chaos or over-stimulation. Consider your situation from a higher perspective. Issue prayers, blessings and wishes. Meditate on love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect to adapt to team changes. Share resources and support. Go for distance, not speed. Patience may be required. Practice empathy and compassion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prepare for a deadline, test or challenge. Take charge for the results you want. Flex your artistic muscles. An unusual and fascinating option appears.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Classes and seminars provide an educational outlet. Explore a subject that calls to your heart. Check out an interesting suggestion. Follow a creative spark.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — A lucrative development with a shared financial venture could surprise. Prioritize practicalities and keep the ball in play. Collaborate with your team for extra gold.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative collaboration unfolds naturally. Discuss a shared passion. Streamline routines and change direction intuitively. Adapt to unexpected opportunities for romance, love and partnership.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get your heart pumping with physical action. Practice builds strength and endurance. Exercise energizes and recharges. Prioritize healthy moves. Nurture yourself with goodness.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and choose fun with family. Discover hidden beauty, fascination and romance. Support and be supported. Play games and share passions. Love wins.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Stay home and get into household arts and crafts. Bake something delicious. Clean, sort and decorate. Beautify your space and enjoy domestic comforts.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever and charming. Don’t keep pushing against a brick wall, though. Wait and observe. There’s an easier way around. Patience is required.
Notable birthdays: Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 92. Actor Cynthia Harris is 86. Tennis Hall of Famer Rod Laver is 82. Jazz musician Jack DeJohnette is 78. Comedian-director David Steinberg is 78. Actor Sam Elliott is 76. Singer Barbara Mason is 73. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player John Cappelletti is 68. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Doug Williams is 65. Actor Melanie Griffith is 63. Actor Amanda Bearse is 62. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 61. Hockey Hall of Famer Brett Hull is 56. TV host Hoda Kotb is 56. Actor Pat Petersen is 54. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 53. Actor Gillian Anderson is 52. Actor Eric Bana is 52. Producer-director McG (aka Joseph McGinty Nichol) is 52. NHL player-turned-coach Rod Brind’Amour is 50. TV anchor Chris Cuomo is 50. Actor Thomas Lennon is 50. Rock musician Arion Salazar is 50. Rapper Mack 10 is 49. Actor Nikki Schieler Ziering is 49. Latin rock singer Juanes is 48. Actor Liz Vassey is 48. Actor Kevin McKidd is 47. Actor Rhona Mitra is 45. Actor Texas Battle is 44. Actor Jessica Capshaw is 44. Actor Ashley Johnson is 37. Actor Anna Kendrick is 35.
