Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, August 2

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Guard health and energy despite chaotic conditions. Slow for tricky terrain. Stick to solid ground. Don’t be hasty. Manage breakdowns. Profit from meticulous service.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay patient with the ones you love. Allow others to process changes at their own pace. Love is the bottom line. Nurture each other.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Adjust to surprising circumstances. Rearrange objects to better serve the situation. When opportunity knocks, open the door.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen first before advancing, to avoid a communications breakdown. Follow your feelings as well as your intellect. Distractions can cause mistakes. Pay attention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Keep generating income despite obstacles. Disagree persuasively and respectfully. Mechanical glitches could cause delays. Manage financial resources carefully. You can get what you need.