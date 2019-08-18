Today's Birthday (08/18/19). Your heart takes the lead this year. Regular practice strengthens your work and health. Switch medical or fitness directions this summer, for energized winter performance, and then to meditate, plan and reflect. A perspective change with a romantic relationship offers solutions next summer. Listen for love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- You've got the energy to make things happen. Dress for a starring role. You're exceptionally quick and charming, and your work is catching attention.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Rest, and reflect on the past. Have a meaningful conversation. Complete projects to make space for what's next. Plan and prepare for upcoming events. Recharge.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Good friends are your true fortune. Share support for a common goal. Community efforts yield satisfying results. You can find what you need.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Focus on a professional objective. Take charge for your desired result. Keep your wits about you. Ask for more, and get it.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Expand your frontiers. Studies and travels lead you into a fascinating exploration. Your discoveries exceed your expectations. Open the door and go.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Contribute to grow shared accounts. Stay current with bookkeeping and administrative paperwork. Sign and send contracts, invoices and payments. Maintain a steady flow.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Stay receptive to your partner's point of view. Listen and learn. Do what you said you would. Consistent effort wins. Romance is a distinct possibility.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Your workload's getting more intense. Stretch and practice your moves. Prioritize your health and wellness. Balance physical efforts with rest and good food.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially lucky in love and romance. Take advantage, and invite someone sweet to play. Let things unfold naturally. Relax and have fun.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Family comes first. An investment in your home can yield long-term results. Don't make expensive promises. Research options, and go for the best quality and value.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Profit from creative work. Write, draw and film. Record your masterpiece. Your muses are singing to you. Let them guide your actions. Share your view.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Your ideas are attracting attention. Submit bids and proposals. Prepare and deliver to meet budgets and deadlines. Generate positive cash flow, and provide excellent service.
Thought for Today: "The self-hatred that destroys is the waste of unfulfilled promise." — Moss Hart, American playwright and director (1904-1961).
Notable birthdays: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 92. Movie director Roman Polanski is 86. Olympic gold medal decathlete Rafer Johnson is 84. Actor-director Robert Redford is 83. Actor Henry G. Sanders is 77. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 76. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sarah Dash (LaBelle) is 74. Rock musician Dennis Elliott is 69. Country singer Jamie O'Hara is 69. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 67. Country singer Steve Wilkinson (The Wilkinsons) is 64. Actor Denis Leary is 62. Actress Madeleine Stowe is 61. Former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is 58. ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 58. The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, is 57. Bluegrass musician Jimmy Mattingly is 57. Actor Adam Storke is 57. Actor Craig Bierko is 55. Rock singer-musician Zac Maloy (The Nixons) is 51. Rock singer and hip-hop artist Everlast is 50. Rapper Masta Killa (Wu-Tang Clan) is 50. Actor Christian Slater is 50. Actor Edward Norton is 50. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 49. Actress Kaitlin Olson is 44. Actor-writer-director Hadjii is 43. Rock musician Dirk Lance is 43. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg (TV: "Saturday Night Live") is 41. Country musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) is 40. Actress Mika Boorem is 32. Actress Maia Mitchell is 26. Actress Madelaine Petsch is 25. Actress Parker McKenna Posey is 24.
