Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Aug. 8

Today’s Birthday (08/08/21). Fortune favors partnership this year. Provide steady, coordinated support and collaborate for satisfying results. Health flowers. Summer social fun connects you with different professional opportunities this autumn. Share winter delights and romance before your career takes off this spring. Love is your superpower.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy yourself. This New Moon initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Realize a domestic vision. Make long-desired upgrades under the New Moon in Leo. Get creative to improve the beauty and functionality of your home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs spark in conversation under the New Moon. Invite participation. Creative projects reach new heights. Express, share and connect.