Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Aug. 29

Today’s Birthday (08/29/21). You’re lucky with health and work this year. Grow stronger with steady practices. Business picks up this summer, perhaps inspiring a shift in autumn studies or travels. Winter invites family gatherings at home, before springtime tempts the open road. Get your heart pumping to thrive.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Listen closely. Monitor conditions. A formidable barrier blocks the path. Work with someone who can see your blind spot. Communicate around tight corners.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Resist the temptation to splurge on something unnecessary. Reduce consumption and waste. Simplify and prioritize basics. Develop lucrative opportunities around an obstacle.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Discover a personal roadblock. Slow to avoid hidden dangers. Focus on keeping promises and agreements, despite a challenge or change. Nurture yourself.