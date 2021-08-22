Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Aug. 22

Today’s Birthday (08/22/21). Fortune favors your work and health this year. Steady practices build strength, skills and endurance. Summer career breakthroughs lead to a change in autumn travel plans. Winter lights up your home with laughter, before springtime explorations take wing. You’re growing stronger with each step.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Balance work and health over a month, with the Sun in Virgo. Exercise energizes you. Revise fitness goals, practices and supports. Strengthen your heart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially lucky with love and romance this month under the Virgo Sun. Have fun with the ones you love. Learn from children.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Energize domestic renovation, beautification and diversions this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Prioritize family matters. Water the garden. Nurture the ones you love.