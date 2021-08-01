Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Aug. 1

Today’s Birthday (08/01/21). Benefits flow through partnership this year. Coordinated, disciplined efforts strengthen bonds. Prioritize long-term health and vitality. Social breakthroughs this summer reveal changing professional opportunities this autumn. A romantic and fun winter inspires a career blastoff next spring. Your passion deepens and grows with practice.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Pursue lucrative opportunities. Let things flow, like water, in the direction of least resistance. Reinforce communication channels, and listen carefully. Make important connections.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re making a good impression. Your past work speaks well for you. Don’t forget the message. Prepare presentations and do the homework. Shine your light.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Consider things from a higher perspective. Slow to reflect on recent events and upcoming plans. Peaceful privacy settles your spirit. Get productive behind closed doors.