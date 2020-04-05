Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, April 5

Today's Birthday (04/05/20). Ride a professional rocket ship this year. With disciplined team collaboration, the world is your oyster. Summer travel and study challenges inspire a home renovation period. Adjusting communication strategies next winter leads to amazing discoveries. Align your work with your passions.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Trust a hunch. Mental alertness is key. Rest when you need to. You could feel sluggish or distracted. Exercise, sleep and good food can help.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- You're itching for romance and fun. Public obligations could interfere with private time. Family comes first. New possibilities stretch old boundaries. Follow your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on practical domestic priorities. Home renovation projects promise a dreamy result while delivering a temporary mess. Forward the action for a family matter.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Listen for fundamental truths. Tangled words and miscommunications can befuddle or confuse the situation. Lies get revealed. Dig deeper into the story.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A lucrative endeavor could get stalled in pursuit of ephemeral fantasies. Focus on the basics. Meet deadlines on budget and on time. Make necessary preparations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- You're a diamond in the rough. Polish your presentation. Dress to impress and for success. Distractions and misunderstandings abound. Get clear on what you want.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Postpone crowds, travel or fuss. Avoid expensive pursuits and stick to low-risk fun. You can get a lot done in private. Enjoy peaceful rituals.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Great ideas flow through friends. Go for substance over symbolism. Schedule carefully to avoid double-booking. Confusion can blur your view in chaotic moments.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Navigate professional challenges with grace. Wait for better conditions to make a move. Allow chaos or distractions to dissipate. Patience and humor serve you well.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- The road ahead may seem obscured. Advance when conditions allow. Check lists carefully. Avoid risky business and dark alleys. Disagree persuasively. Learn new tricks.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Tackle financial management tasks you've been procrastinating about, like taxes, legal matters, applications, insurance and paperwork. Get clear on the facts and banish ambiguity.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate with someone who believes in you. Intuition helps you work smarter. Develop a brilliant idea together. Have patience. Find the hidden gold.
Thought for Today: "Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority, still more when you superadd the tendency or the certainty of corruption by authority." — Lord Acton, British historian (1834-1902), in a letter written on this date in 1887.
Notable birthdays: Movie producer Roger Corman is 94. Former U.S. Secretary of State and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell is 83. Country singer Tommy Cash is 80. Actor Michael Moriarty is 79. Pop singer Allan Clarke (The Hollies) is 78. Writer-director Peter Greenaway is 78. Actor Max Gail is 77. Actress Jane Asher is 74. Singer Agnetha Faltskog (ABBA) is 70. Actor Mitch Pileggi is 68. Singer-songwriter Peter Case is 66. Hip-hop artist/actor Christopher "Kid" Reid is 56. Rock musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) is 54. Singer Paula Cole is 52. Actress Krista Allen is 49. Actress Victoria Hamilton is 49. Country singer Pat Green is 48. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 47. Rapper/producer Juicy J is 45. Actor Sterling K. Brown is 44. Country singer-musician Mike Eli (The Eli Young Band) is 39. Actress Hayley Atwell is 38. Actress Lily James is 31.
