Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, April 4

Today’s Birthday (04/04/21). Friends bring good luck and growth this year. Provide steady support and it returns magnified. Making educational changes this spring leads you to a creative summer milestone. Resolving an income challenge this winter leads to exciting educational exploration and discoveries. Strengthen community bonds to thrive.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can see the potential in a professional project, visualizing the statue hidden in marble. Don’t share unfinished work. Follow your intuition. Dream and imagine.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Dream about your next adventure. Wait for better conditions to launch. Gather the resources necessary and plan. Imagine possible connections and curious discoveries.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Patiently navigate a financial tangle. Imagine your goals realized. Don’t gamble with the rent. Collaborate for shared gain. Reward yourselves with a lovely sunset.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner to clean a mess. Don’t push beyond limits. Envision how you’d like things to be. Discuss possibilities and potential.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t push into a brick wall. Avoid physical limitations, risk or accidents. Stay practical. Maintain healthy routines. Imagine desired results. Take one step at a time.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your creative vision may not match the current reality. Follow your own drummer. Reveal the hidden beauty you imagine. Play around artistically. Craft and sculpt.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic dreams can come true. Plot and plan. Imagine how you want things to be. Clean and reorganize the space. You can see the potential.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Edit and polish before presenting. Get creative with the details. Realize your vision with careful craft and technique. Write and illustrate. Patiently distill and refine.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Your frugality pays off. Restraint serves you well. Lucrative possibilities are showing up. Investigate options. Position yourself well.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Keep practicing to reach a personal goal. Restore integrity where it’s missing. Treat yourself with kindness. Pursue a vision or dream. Practice what you preach.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider the road ahead. Old assumptions can get challenged. Expect the unexpected. Avoid controversy or fuss. Wait for developments. Rest and recharge.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Get help building a dream. You may need to clean a mess first. You can see what’s missing. Invite others to participate. Develop team strategies.
Notable birthdays: Recording executive Clive Davis is 89. Author Kitty Kelley is 79. Actor Craig T. Nelson is 77. Actor Walter Charles is 76. Actor Christine Lahti is 71. Country singer Steve Gatlin (The Gatlin Brothers) is 70. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes is 67. Writer-producer David E. Kelley is 65. Actor Constance Shulman is 63. Actor Phil Morris is 62. Actor Lorraine Toussaint is 61. Actor Hugo Weaving is 61. Rock musician Craig Adams (The Cult) is 59. Talk show host/comic Graham Norton is 58. Actor David Cross is 57. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 56. Actor Nancy McKeon is 55. Actor Barry Pepper is 51. Country singer Clay Davidson is 50. Rock singer Josh Todd (Buckcherry) is 50. Singer Jill Scott is 49. Rock musician Magnus Sveningsson (The Cardigans) is 49. Magician David Blaine is 48. Singer Kelly Price is 48. R&B singer Andre Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 47. Country musician Josh McSwain (Parmalee) is 46. Actor James Roday is 45. Actor Natasha Lyonne is 42. Actor Eric Andre is 38. Actor Amanda Righetti is 38. Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears is 30. Actor Daniela Bobadilla is 28. Pop singer Austin Mahone is 25. Actor Aliyah Royale is 21.