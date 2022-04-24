Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, April 24

Today’s Birthday (04/24/22). Make a career leap this year. Diligently plan, coordinate and prepare professional ambitions. Step into the spotlight this spring, before resolving a summer challenge with your partner. Autumn romance and collaboration flower, motivating a positive personal change next winter. Your influence is on the rise.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Don’t argue with a brick wall. Find another way around. Connect with friends. Share solutions and observations. Listen to a critic who may be right.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider a professional challenge in detail. Don’t react automatically. You may not have the full picture. Talk about visions, goals and dreams. Strategically advance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Your research presents unexpected directions. Observe and listen carefully. Misinformation abounds. Get a second reliable source. Verify data. Edit and refine. Make valuable connections.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor cash flow carefully to navigate shortfalls or delays. Avoid the temptation to spend frivolously. Discuss the changes you’d like. Research options and possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize solutions for a puzzle with your partner. Words could come out twisted. Patiently clarify misunderstandings. Humor helps. Talk about dreams, passions and visions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice your health routines despite distractions or interruptions. The energy could seem intense or chaotic. Exercise energizes you. Get expert training to grow stronger.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Keep an open mind and flexible expectations. Reduce risk, stress and noise. Clarify misunderstandings patiently. Focus on love, goodness and beauty.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Take care of yourself by beautifying your spaces. Clean domestic messes. Make repairs and upgrades. Adapt around recent changes. Patiently nurture family harmony.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Words can get twisted. Think before blurting out something you might regret. Avoid a conflict of interests. Don’t believe everything you hear. Wait for developments.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt with market changes. Find financial solutions. Avoid risky propositions. Reduce consumption and expenses to adjust around delays. Simplify expectations.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Personal matters have your attention. Adjust around a challenge. Talk about your dreams, passions and an inspiring vision for the future. Imagine perfection.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities before advancing. Take a refreshing pause. Hide away from noise and chaos. Go over your plans to adapt with recent changes.

Notable birthdays: Actor Shirley MacLaine is 88. Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 80. Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley is 80. Country singer Richard Sterban (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 79. Rock musician Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 77. R&B singer Ann Peebles is 75. Former Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny is 71. Actor-playwright Eric Bogosian is 69. Rock singer-musician Jack Blades (Night Ranger) is 68. Actor Michael O’Keefe is 67. Rock musician David J (Bauhaus) is 65. Actor Glenn Morshower is 63. Rock musician Billy Gould is 59. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 58. Actor Djimon Hounsou is 58. Rock musician Patty Schemel is 55. Actor Stacy Haiduk is 54. Rock musician Aaron Comess (Spin Doctors) is 54.

