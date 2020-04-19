Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, April 19

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Do the numbers. Advance your professional agenda this month. Your career blossoms, with the Sun in Taurus. Take action for what you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Collaborate for shared support. Cook up a little romance. Savor an adventurous exploration this month. Travel and education beckons. Expand your influence and territory.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Prioritize health and wellness. This month could get especially lucrative for shared endeavors, with the Sun in Taurus. Collaborate for common gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Partnership pays off, especially this month. Strengthen collaborative bonds with shared experiences, care and support. Love and creativity inspire and grow under the Taurus Sun.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Domestic matters hold your attention. Your work is especially in demand this month, with the Sun in Taurus. Physical action gets results. Nurture your health.