Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, April 18

Today’s Birthday (04/18/21). Goodness comes through friends and community this year. Steady team practice builds shared strength, endurance and resilience. Spring investigations detour for a summer of creativity, communications and buzz. Finding another income source this winter empowers exciting explorations to new levels. Collaboration wins; you’re better together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy home comforts and family connection. Domestic beautification and organization projects produce satisfying results. Discuss how you’d like things to be. Get creative.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Word gets out. If you want secrets to remain that way, don’t discuss. Issue media releases and public statements. Communications buzz and sizzle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen foundations for financial stability. Haul in a healthy harvest. You’re especially brilliant. Keep the cash flowing positively. Feed your family well.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance your personal agenda. Focus on your own interests, passions and goals. Plan logical steps and energize the pace. Share your love and creativity.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Imagine possibilities. Things are beginning to make sense. Dream and envision how you’d like it to go. You can get especially productive behind closed doors.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reassess your team’s game plan. Have you got the bases covered? Consider potential pitfalls and craft backups and alternative routes. Collaborate for shared gain.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Use your brains before brawn. Professional challenges can be solved with patient inspection. Apply experience and expertise, including from others. Discover lucrative possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your exploration takes wing. Favorable conditions bless your investigation. Connect and involve your networks for broader reach. Discover a passionate prize.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Study the numbers to get to the bottom of the story. Collaborate to contribute to shared financial accounts. Grow strength and stability together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Brainstorm with your partner for fresh solutions. Romance sparks in conversation. You’re more powerful together than either solo. Discover something familiar anew through another’s view.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Fine-tune your physical and health routines. Nurture yourself with good food, rest and exercise. Practice builds strength, endurance and vitality. Energize your performance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Apply words and actions for love. Express it through creative projects, playful banter or poetry. Get artistic and crafty. Share your appreciation, gratitude and passion.
Notable birthdays: Actor Clive Revill is 91. Actor Robert Hooks is 84. Actor Hayley Mills is 75. Actor-director Dorothy Lyman is 74. Actor Cindy Pickett is 74. Country musician Jim Scholten (Sawyer Brown) is 69. Actor Rick Moranis is 68. Actor Melody Thomas Scott is 65. Actor Eric Roberts is 65. Actor John James is 65. Rock musician Les Pattinson (Echo and the Bunnymen) is 63. Author-journalist Susan Faludi is 62. Actor Jane Leeves is 60. Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham is 59. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 58. Actor Eric McCormack is 58. Actor Maria Bello is 54. Actor Mary Birdsong is 53. Actor David Hewlett is 53. Rock musician Greg Eklund (The Oolahs) is 51. Actor Lisa Locicero is 51. Actor Tamara Braun is 50. TV chef Ludovic Lefebvre is 50. Actor Fredro Starr is 50. Actor David Tennant is 50. Rock musician Mark Tremonti is 47. R&B singer Trina (Trina and Tamara) is 47. Actor Melissa Joan Hart is 45. Actor Sean Maguire is 45. Actor Kevin Rankin is 45. Actor Bryce Johnson is 44. Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is 42. Detroit Tigers first baseman and DH Miguel Cabrera is 38. Actor America Ferrera is 37. Actor Tom Hughes is 36. Actor Ellen Woglom (TV: “Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 34. Actor Vanessa Kirby is 33. Actor Alia Shawkat is 32. Actor Britt Robertson is 31. Actor Chloe Bennet is 29. Rock singer Nathan Sykes (The Wanted) is 28. Actor Moises Arias is 27.