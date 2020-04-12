Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, April 12

Thought for Today: "The surest test of discipline is its absence." — Clara Barton (1821-1912).

Notable birthdays: Children's author Beverly Cleary is 104. Actress Jane Withers is 94. Playwright Alan Ayckbourn is 81. Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 80. Rock singer John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 76. Actor Ed O'Neill is 74. Actor Dan Lauria is 73. Talk show host David Letterman is 73. Author Scott Turow is 71. Actor-playwright Tom Noonan is 69. Rhythm-and-blues singer JD Nicholas (The Commodores) is 68. Singer Pat Travers is 66. Actor Andy Garcia is 64. Movie director Walter Salles is 64. Country singer Vince Gill is 63. Actress Suzzanne Douglas is 63. Model/TV personality J Alexander is 62. Rock musician Will Sergeant (Echo & the Bunnymen) is 62. Rock singer Art Alexakis (Everclear) is 58. Country singer Deryl Dodd is 56. Folk-pop singer Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) is 56. Actress Alicia Coppola is 52. Rock singer Nicholas Hexum (311) is 50. Actress Retta is 50. Actor Nicholas Brendon is 49. Actress Shannen Doherty is 49. Actress Marley Shelton is 46. Actress Sarah Jane Morris is 43. Actress Jordana Spiro is 43. Rock musician Guy Berryman (Coldplay) is 42. Actor Riley Smith is 42. Actress Claire Danes is 41. Actress Jennifer Morrison is 41. Actor Matt McGorry is 34. Actress Brooklyn Decker is 33. Contemporary Christian musician Joe Rickard (Red) is 33. Rock singer-musician Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) is 33. Actress Saoirse Ronan is 26.