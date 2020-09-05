Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Sept. 5

Today’s Birthday (09/05/20). Let your heart lead you this year. Slow and steady wins the race. Challenges block outside explorations. Make professional changes this winter that invite making home improvements. Summer domestic reorganization leads to a phase of career blossoming. Do what you love to grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your mate has great ideas. Rely on each other over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Expand and grow creative collaboration and connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new creative phase, with Mercury entering Libra for about three weeks. Streamline routines and practices to grow stronger and more efficient. Simplify.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart. Someone finds your intelligence attractive. You’re especially charming, with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Get into some creative fun.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — It’s getting easier to communicate at home, with Mercury in Libra. Family consensus comes easier. Connect on remodeling and renovation. Collaborate for shared support.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Balance logic with emotion in your story. It’s getting easier to learn, with messenger Mercury in Libra. Engage in intellectual pursuits. Communicate a well-balanced perspective.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities arise in conversation. Creative work pays well over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Profitable ideas abound. Make plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant and creative. Entering a three-week clever phase, with Mercury in your sign. Decide what you really think before you speak your mind.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Exercise promotes creative thinking. Make private plans, with Mercury in Libra. Chart your course in seclusion for mental, spiritual and physical growth. Enjoy special rituals.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Group communication flows, with greater ease with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Crowdsource solutions to discover shared wisdom. Consensus aligns naturally. Connect with friends.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Attain professional leadership through education and research. Profitable opportunities arise in communication over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Share your experience.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Expand educational territory over three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Ask probing questions to satisfy your growing curiosity. Document your journey. Share your discoveries.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor family finances for growth and to implement changes you’ve been wanting. Your budget is your friend, with Mercury in Libra. Find new efficiencies.
Notable birthdays: Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 91. Actor-singer Carol Lawrence is 88. Actor Lucille Soong is 85. Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 81. Actor William Devane is 81. Actor George Lazenby is 81. Actor Raquel Welch is 80. Movie director Werner Herzog is 78. Singer Al Stewart is 75. Actor-director Dennis Dugan is 74. College Football Hall of Famer Jerry LeVias is 74. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 74. Soul/rock musician Mel Collins is 73.
“Cathy” cartoonist Cathy Guisewite is 70. Actor Michael Keaton is 69. Actor Debbie Turner-Larson (Marta in “The Sound of Music”) is 64. Actor Kristian Alfonso is 57. Rhythm-and-blues singer Terry Ellis is 57. Rock musician Brad Wilk is 52. TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 51. Actor Rose McGowan is 47. Actor Carice Van Houten is 44. Rock musician Kyle O’Quin (Portugal. The Man) is 35. Actor Andrew Ducote is 34. Olympic gold medal figure skater Yuna Kim is 30. Actor Skandar Keynes is 29.
