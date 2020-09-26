Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Sept. 26

Today’s Birthday (09/26/20). Home and family delight this year. Consistent household practices satisfy. Expect the unexpected with shared ventures. Winter changes with travel or study plans motivate a flourishing phase of creativity and communication. Change directions with messaging next summer, before your research hits gold. Connect for shared thriving.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Reach out for community support to navigate unexpected circumstances. Get a broader perspective by connecting with your wider circle. Friends offer another view.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take charge at work to adapt to changes as they occur. Listen to other views to discover what you’ve been missing. Find bridges, stopgaps and solutions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Investigate possibilities. Opportunities can hide under recent changes. Hunt for what you want and find it. Explore options, potential and logistics. Prioritize safety.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Review and update. Adjust to support what’s ahead. Don’t forget an upcoming expense. Confirm intuition, purchases and shared plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adjust your collaboration for unforeseen barriers or changes. Work out communication channels, roles and responsibilities with your partner. Provide a steadying hand. Make lemonade together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy practices despite challenges. Exercise energizes you. Nature feeds your spirit. Prioritize routines for balance, strength and vitality. Discover fresh work inspiration.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Distractions and surprises abound. Focus on fun, family and romance. Get engaged with a project, game or adventure. Spend time with someone charming.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Discuss the changes you’d love. Research materials and supplies. Use what you have in new ways. Imagine the possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative projects can flower. Write, sketch and record your views. Edit and refine ideas. Elaborate the best options, and share with trusted advisors for feedback.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Get terms in writing, especially as changes continue to alter the landscape. Adapt to new markets and opportunities. Lucrative ventures spark. Wheel and deal.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Keep your eye on the ball. Avoid risky business. Personal dreams and ambitions get realized with persistence and patience. You can make things happen.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Cut distractions and find a peaceful, private spot for productivity with deadlines, for organizing upcoming plans or for indulging in your favorite self-care rituals.
Notable birthdays: Retired baseball All-Star Bobby Shantz is 95. Country singer David Frizzell is 79. Actor Kent McCord is 78. Television host Anne Robinson is 76. Singer Bryan Ferry is 75. Actor Mary Beth Hurt is 74. Singer Olivia Newton-John is 72. Actor James Keane is 68. Rock singer-musician Cesar Rosas (Los Lobos) is 66. Country singer Carlene Carter is 65. Actor Linda Hamilton is 64. Country singer Doug Supernaw is 60. Rhythm-and-blues singer Cindy Herron (En Vogue) is 59. Actor Melissa Sue Anderson is 58. Actor Patrick Bristow is 58. Rock musician Al Pitrelli is 58. Singer Tracey Thorn (Everything But The Girl) is 58. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 54. Contemporary Christian guitarist Jody Davis (Newsboys) is 53. Actor Jim Caviezel is 52. Actor Tricia O’Kelley is 52. Actor Ben Shenkman is 52. Actor Melanie Paxon is 48. Singer Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men) is 48. Music producer Dr. Luke is 47. Jazz musician Nicholas Payton is 47. Actor Mark Famiglietti is 41. Singer-actor Christina Milian is 39. Tennis player Serena Williams is 39. Actor Zoe Perry is 37.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!