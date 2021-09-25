Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Sept. 25

Today’s Birthday (09/25/21). You’re especially lucky in love and creativity this year. Discipline, compassion and care reap satisfying rewards. You can weather autumn’s financial changes together, before winter communications connect fortunate opportunities. Spring windfalls benefit family accounts, before personal expenses require adaptation. Let your heart lead.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative opportunities. Rules get enforced. Advance on strong foundations. Align words and actions to bring in a rich harvest. Action pays off.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Confidence leads you to pursue a personal dream despite an obstacle. Fortune favors disciplined actions. Keep strengthening structures for support. You’re growing stronger.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider options. Recent changes reveal unconsidered potential. Organization, planning and dedicated action can realize a dream. Recharge batteries. Plot your course.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Make a mess in pursuit of a team dream. Dedicated actions build a winning platform. Luck follows consistent practice. Keep at it. Clean up later.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — A professional dream appears within reach. Make sure you have the right equipment for the job. Fortune follows dedicated preparation and disciplined efforts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor conditions closely. You can advance an educational goal with meticulous organization and preparation. Take advantage of a lucky break. Make a long-distance connection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Unexpected financial conditions could require adaptation. Resist impulsive expenses. Realize your vision with dedication, contribution and luck. Collaborate to reinforce basic structures for common gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Discuss options, predictions and potential with your partner. A shared dream, despite challenges, seems attainable. Get inspired into action. Make a mess. Imagine the possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Reinforce the basics. Prioritize health. Slow to avoid accidents. Maintain healthy practices despite a busy schedule. Eat and rest well. Stretch and strengthen physical capacities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A romantic dream beckons, despite impracticalities, complications or misunderstandings. Diplomacy comes in handy. Luck follows dedicated efforts. Hope springs eternal. Love is your superpower.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Home comforts draw you in. Clean, sort and organize your spaces. Reduce clutter. Give things away. Relax with your inner circle. Share delicious flavors.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Edit creative communications. You can see what doesn’t work. Emphasize and strengthen foundational structures. Revise and polish. Reinforce the basics. Provide persuasive motivation.

Notable birthdays: Former broadcast journalist Barbara Walters is 92. Folk singer Ian Tyson is 88. Polka bandleader Jimmy Sturr is 80. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates is 78. Actor Josh Taylor is 78. Actor Robert Walden is 78. Actor-producer Michael Douglas is 77. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 74. Actor Mimi Kennedy is 73. Movie director Pedro Almodovar is 72. Actor-director Anson Williams is 72. Actor Mark Hamill is 70. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo is 70. Actor Colin Friels is 69. Actor Michael Madsen is 63. Actor Heather Locklear is 60. Actor Aida Turturro is 59. Actor Tate Donovan is 58. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith is 58.

