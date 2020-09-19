Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Sept. 19

Today’s Birthday (09/19/20). Love nurtures, grows and inspires you this year. Pursue, practice and dedicate attention to family, fun and romance. Studies take a twist. Make a career pivot this winter, to prioritize family, romance and fun. Domestic rearrangements next summer lead to creative professional flourishing. Connect by heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Discover a structural problem. Pull together for a common cause. Contribute to grow and strengthen a shared endeavor. Review and allocate resources together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Follow through with promises made. Romance and partnership develop naturally with attention. Avoid preconceptions or assumptions. Make a deeper connection with someone familiar.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Routines get tested as the pace picks up. Make sure you have the supplies and tools. Guard time for yourself, after caring for others.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and look for the bright side. Shadows and changes could obscure the light that nonetheless shines. Let down your guard with someone beloved.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on domestic priorities. Make repairs and upgrades for shared appreciation. Handle housework and chores. A clean room soothes and comforts. Share something delicious.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Polish the message before issuing public statements. A second set of eyes can see what you cannot. Network and connect with your community.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow the money. Assumptions get challenged; dig for the bottom line. A fair bargain is worth pursuing. Develop lucrative opportunities. Address surging demand.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Stifle rebellious tendencies. Consider statistics and probabilities. Weigh the pros and cons of a personal decision. Prepare budgets and plans for a dream.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Find simple ways to soothe frazzled nerves. Clean, sort and organize the past from the present. Consider what’s ahead and file the rest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Confer with friends and allies. Maintain connections for shared resilience. Check in on neighbors and collaborate with community projects. What comes around goes around.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get down to business. Expect a challenge to the status quo. Consider new opportunities, markets and ideas. Explore and innovate. Pursue an inspiring possibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Continue your exploration. Find an answer to a puzzle. Come up with creative solutions. Apply and test your theories. Document your discoveries and share.
Notable birthdays: Author Roger Angell is 100. Actor Rosemary Harris is 93. Actor David McCallum is 87. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 80. Singer Bill Medley is 80. Singer Sylvia Tyson (Ian and Sylvia) is 80. R&B singer Freda Payne is 78. Retired professional golfer Jane Blalock is 75. Singer David Bromberg is 75. Actor Randolph Mantooth is 75. Rock singer-musician Lol Creme (10cc) is 73. Former NFL running back Larry Brown is 73. Actor Jeremy Irons is 72. Actor Twiggy Lawson is 71. TV personality Joan Lunden is 70. Singer-producer Daniel Lanois is 69. Actor Scott Colomby is 68. Musician-producer Nile Rodgers is 68. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 65. Rock singer Lita Ford is 62. Actor Kevin Hooks is 62. Actor Carolyn McCormick is 61. Celebrity chef Mario Batali is 60. Actor-comedian Cheri Oteri is 58. Country singer Jeff Bates is 57.Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 56. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 54. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 51. Actor Victor Williams is 50. Actor Sanaa Lathan is 49. Actor Stephanie J. Block is 48. Rock singer A. Jay Popoff (Lit) is 47. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is 46. TV personality Carter Oosterhouse is 44. Actor-TV host Alison Sweeney is 44. Rock musician Ryan Dusick is 43. Folk-rock singers-musicians Sara and Tegan Quin are 40. Actor Columbus Short is 38. Rapper Eamon is 37. Actor Kevin Zegers is 36. Actor Danielle Panabaker is 33. Actor Katrina Bowden is 32.
