Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Sept. 18

Today’s Birthday (09/18/21). Benefits flow through physical action this year. Consistent healthy practices protect and build your capacities. Enjoy summer’s professional spotlight, before autumn research takes a twist. Circle up at home with loved ones this winter, before spring adventures. Focus on what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review and adjust to take advantage of recent opportunities. Long-term benefits develop upon well-laid plans. Dreams seem within reach. Do the homework and prepare.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Practice your social graces. Community efforts can win a fabulous prize. Contribute and participate for common good. Share persuasive possibilities. Get farther than expected.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Work takes priority. A dreamy goal gets a boost from recent changes. Long-desired prizes are won with disciplined efforts, coordinated teamwork and networking.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Conditions favor exploration and discovery. Take advantage of an unexpected opening for a long-term goal. Choose your path carefully in pursuit of a dream.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to grow your financial enterprise. Strategize and develop lucrative potential. Restore integrity wherever missing. Coordinate to build and strengthen shared accounts.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Share the load with your partner. Realize common dreams with coordination, communication and unexpected luck. Inspire each other with creative ideas and possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is in demand. Strengthen support structures. Get help when needed. Prioritize health, vitality and wellness. Listen to intuition. Eat well and rest deeply.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Romantic dreams enchant and tempt. Some can come true. Avoid risk, controversy or expense. Share sweet moments with beloved people. Draw upon hidden resources.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Apply your talents to interior decoration. Renovate your spaces to increase domestic functionality and comforts. Fix something before it breaks. Make lasting improvements.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Follow a bright idea or fascinating thread to a greater realization. Network and connect. Communication can unlock new doors. Investigate an exciting possibility.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Dreamy and lucrative opportunities unfold naturally. Show up and maintain momentum. Practice your talents, skills and methods. Diligently build for the future.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Use your power and confidence for good. Take care of yourself. Help someone else. To grow, contribute. Connect with your own passion, faith and ideals.
Notable birthdays: Actor Robert Blake is 88. Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 83. Singer Frankie Avalon is 81. Actor Beth Grant is 72. Rock musician Kerry Livgren is 72. Actor Anna Deavere Smith is 71. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is 69. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is 67. College Football Hall of Famer and retired NFL player Billy Sims is 66. Movie director Mark Romanek is 62. Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is 62. Alt-country-rock musician Mark Olson is 60. Singer Joanne Catherall (Human League) is 59. Actor Holly Robinson Peete is 57. R&B singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe and New Edition) is 54. Actor Aisha Tyler is 51. Former racing cyclist Lance Armstrong is 50. Opera singer Anna Netrebko is 50. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 50. Actor James Marsden is 48.