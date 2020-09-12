Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Sept. 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (09/12/20). Love flowers anew this year. Steady action gets results. Barriers disrupt travel and education. Navigate career challenges this winter, before a sweet family phase unfolds. Summer renovations and home upgrades set the stage for a professional growth spurt. Prioritize passion, fun and romance.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Step into renewed leadership. It’s easier to launch professional plans now that Jupiter is direct. Take charge of your career. You’re in growth mode.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Travels, adventures and studies take new ground now that Jupiter stations direct. Launch an exploration of uncharted territory. Expand your terrain. Learn new tricks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Grow your family fortunes with close observation and steady contributions. Now that Jupiter is direct, it’s easier to save money. Work together to realize a dream.