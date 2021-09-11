Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Sept. 11

Today’s Birthday (09/11/21). Benefits flow through your work, health and vitality this year. Expand and grow stronger with consistent practices. Earn a professional triumph this summer, before resolving autumn’s educational plot twist. Winter sparkles with family delights, before exciting explorations reveal treasure next spring. Follow your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Strategize together. Investigate new revenue sources for shared accounts. An opportunity is worth investigating. Invest in long-term dreams and follow that with action.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Despite challenging circumstances, you’re building for the future together. Fulfill shared visions through disciplined efforts. Hold hands through the tricky spots.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Review details carefully before launching actions. Put health and wellness first. Practice steadily to grow stronger. Pace for the long haul. Build resilience and endurance.