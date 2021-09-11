Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Sept. 11

Today’s Birthday (09/11/21). Benefits flow through your work, health and vitality this year. Expand and grow stronger with consistent practices. Earn a professional triumph this summer, before resolving autumn’s educational plot twist. Winter sparkles with family delights, before exciting explorations reveal treasure next spring. Follow your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Strategize together. Investigate new revenue sources for shared accounts. An opportunity is worth investigating. Invest in long-term dreams and follow that with action.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Despite challenging circumstances, you’re building for the future together. Fulfill shared visions through disciplined efforts. Hold hands through the tricky spots.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Review details carefully before launching actions. Put health and wellness first. Practice steadily to grow stronger. Pace for the long haul. Build resilience and endurance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Navigate a creative or romantic project around unexpected changes. Shift plans and take things another direction. Minimize risks and maximize fun. It could get dreamy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home comforts recharge you. Process recent changes. Enjoy the company of family and pets. Support each other. Practice domestic arts for fantastic results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider all possibilities. Despite recent challenges, share an optimistic message. You can accomplish great things. Patiently persist. Keep an inspiring conversation alive.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can find resources. Set aside pessimism for now. Discover opportunities hiding with recent changes. Make a heart connection. Actions earn lucrative rewards.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Personal dreams seem within reach, although obstacles and barriers block the way. Keep your objective in mind. Slow and steady wins the race.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Listen to intuition. Lay low and recharge. Avoid crowds. Process recent transitions. Imagine a dream realized. Maintain an optimistic view, and plot your course.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Benefits flow through social connections. Provide community support when you can, and receive it when needed. Pull together for shared strength. Connect with friends.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Untangle a professional challenge or puzzle. Long-term dreams can be realized with passion motivating dedicated action, one step after another. Find the heart thread.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep investigating the solution to a puzzle. Your educational exploration could face delays, obstacles or unexpected twists. Avoid travel. Monitor conditions. Advance long-term dreams.
Notable birthdays: Actor Earl Holliman is 93. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 82. Movie director Brian De Palma is 81. Singer-actor-dancer Lola Falana is 79. Rock musician Mickey Hart (The Dead) is 78. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 76. Actor Phillip Alford is 73. Actor Amy Madigan is 71. Rock singer-musician Tommy Shaw (Styx) is 68. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 68. Actor Reed Birney is 67. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is 64. Musician Jon Moss (Culture Club) is 64. Actor Scott Patterson is 63. Rock musician Mick Talbot (The Style Council) is 63. Actor/director Roxann Dawson is 63. Actor John Hawkes is 62. Actor Anne Ramsay is 61. Actor Virginia Madsen is 60. Actor Kristy McNichol is 59. Musician-composer Moby is 56.