Today’s Birthday (10/19/19). Communication and connection open profitable doors this year. Persistent action gets results at home and with family. Winter romance flowers before professional interruptions distract. Change creative direction next summer for a career surge. Expand and widen your circle for broader shared support.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Take care of household matters. Unexpected breakdowns may require urgent attention. Improvements made now have lasting value. Fix a situation that doesn’t work.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — The more you learn, the more you discover you don’t know. Brief your team on a brilliant idea. Their input enriches the blend.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — More income is possible. Experiment without burning bridges. Failure can be highly educational. Learn from mistakes and keep adjusting. A crazy idea might work.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Personal plans may need to be adjusted to accommodate shifting targets and desired results. Check out an interesting suggestion. Invest in your success.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Hide away and investigate an unexpected opportunity. Postpone actions and make plans for later. Communications provide lasting results. Edit and polish your statement.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pull together with friends to take advantage of recent changes. Share the load. Send someone else ahead, maybe. Make and strengthen long-distance connections.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re attracting the attention of someone important. Put on an excellent performance. Present your best material. Set realistic goals and hit your mark.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your horizons. Travel or study long-distance destinations, cultures and views. Unexpected doors open ... discover rare treasures and beauty. Build bridges and strengthen bonds.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Monitor the pulse and rhythm of cash flow for a shared project. Notice trends and industry changes. Discover a lucrative opportunity related to current events.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Do something special with your partner. Enjoy a flavor, destination or activity that you don’t often try. The fun you share now strengthens your relationship.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Look sharp as the pace picks up. Stay aware of what’s going on around you. Toss the ball to a teammate when you get your opening.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Give in to your heart’s desire. Romance flowers when least expected. Take advantage of an unexpected chance and rearrange your schedule as needed.
Thought for Today: “Dream in a pragmatic way.” — Aldous Huxley, English author (1894-1963).
Notable birthdays: Author John le Carre is 88. Actor Tony Lo Bianco is 83. Artist Peter Max is 82. Author and critic Renata Adler is 82. Actor Michael Gambon is 79. Actor John Lithgow is 74. Feminist activist Patricia Ireland is 74. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 74. Rock singer-musician Patrick Simmons (The Doobie Brothers) is 71. Actress Annie Golden is 68. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 67. Rock singer-musician Karl Wallinger (World Party) is 62. Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele is 61. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 59. Retired boxer Evander Holyfield is 57. Host Ty Pennington (TV: “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 55. Rock singer-musician Todd Park Mohr (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 54. Actor Jon Favreau is 53. Amy Carter is 52. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 50. Comedian Chris Kattan is 49. Rock singer Pras Michel (The Fugees) is 47. Actor Omar Gooding is 43. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 43. Writer-director Jason Reitman is 42. Actor Benjamin Salisbury is 39. Actress Gillian Jacobs is 37. Actress Rebecca Ferguson is 36. Rock singer Zac Barnett (American Authors) is 33. Singer-actress Ciara Renee (TV: “Legends of Tomorrow”) is 29. Actress Hunter King is 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.