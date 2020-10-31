Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Oct. 31

Today’s Birthday (10/31/20). Artistic and creative expression flourishes this year. Disciplined, steady actions can realize masterpieces. Changes affect shared accounts this winter, before cash flow gushes into personal coffers. Save some to cover a summer slowdown, before a profitable joint venture develops. Share your heart and talents.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Shift directions around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities over the next two weeks under the Taurus Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow with greater ease.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on current passions. Don’t reveal unfinished plans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high with this Taurus Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Shift directions with your partner under this Halloween Full Moon. Collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans. Get extra rest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon. Steady routines build strength and endurance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under the Full Moon.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Start a new two-week chapter in communications, connection and intellectual discovery with this Full Moon. Edit and revise your research. Share final results.
Notable birthdays: Actor Lee Grant is 95. Former astronaut Michael Collins is 90. Former CBS anchorman Dan Rather is 89. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 83. Actor Ron Rifkin is 82. Actor Sally Kirkland is 79. Actor Brian Doyle-Murray is 75. Actor Stephen Rea is 74. Olympic gold medal long-distance runner Frank Shorter is 73. Actor Deidre Hall is 73. TV show host Jane Pauley is 70. Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell is 63. Movie director Peter Jackson is 59. Rock musician Larry Mullen is 59. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 57. Rock musician Mikkey Dee is 57. Rock singer-musician Johnny Marr is 57. Actor Rob Schneider is 57. Country singer Darryl Worley is 56.
Actor-comedian Mike O’Malley is 55. Rap musician Adrock is 54. Rap performer Vanilla Ice (aka Rob Van Winkle) is 53. Rock musician Rogers Stevens (Blind Melon) is 51. Rock singer Linn Berggren (Ace of Base) is 50. Reality TV host Troy Hartman is 49. Gospel singer Smokie Norful is 47. Actor Piper Perabo is 44. Actor Brian Hallisay is 42. Actor Samaire Armstrong is 40. Folk-rock musician Tay Strathairn (Dawes) is 40. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas is 40. Rock musician Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 39. Actor Justin Chatwin is 38. Actor Scott Clifton is 36. Actor Vanessa Marano is 28. Actor Holly Taylor is 23. Actor Danielle Rose Russell is 21. Actor-singer Willow Smith is 20.
