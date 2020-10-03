Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Oct. 3

Today’s Birthday (10/03/20). Domestic joys highlight this year. Consistent practices plus coordinated upgrades benefit home and family. Changes alter your education or travel plans this winter, motivating a creative epiphany. Make an artistic shift next summer, leading you to explore new territory. Family bonds deepen with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Have faith in your imagination. Your head’s full of ways to make money. Pick the lowest hanging fruit. Keep nurturing your garden. You’re energized.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic. New possibilities stretch old boundaries. Expect temporary confusion. Adapt to changes in real time. Keep your patience. Let your light shine.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow down. Changes the next level up could affect you positively. Make time to review plans and consider circumstances from a higher perspective.