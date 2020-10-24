Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Oct. 24

Today’s Birthday (10/24/20). Benefit through creativity and communication this year. Coordinate regular conversations to grow results over time. Navigating changes with a joint venture this winter sparks new income sources. Monitor summer cash flow to manage limitations, before a shared endeavor gets profitable. Your work is gaining attention.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate and coordinate. Hold yourself to high standards. Take action for a team effort. Secure the ground taken.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on work assignments and responsibilities. Learn from another’s mistake. You can find what you need. Discover solutions in your own backyard. Collaborate.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — OK, you can go now. Launch initiatives and explore wider terrain. Expand your horizons. Move quickly to maintain an advantage. Follow rules carefully.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Tailor plans to fit the budget. You can get what you need. Collaborate with your partner and family. Inspire your team to victory. Lead by example.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share with your partner. Support each other to grow. Love, romance and creativity arise in conversation. Express appreciations, curiosities and silly anecdotes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets satisfying results. Your moves seem energized. Maintain healthy practices to grow strength and endurance. Get your heart pumping. Rest deeply.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Someone finds you attractive. Collaborate on an interesting project. Share passions and romantic dreams. Express your artistry. Get lost in delicious conversation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative planning resolves practical domestic issues. Repeat what you did before that worked. Beautiful results arise from collaborative efforts. Enjoy the fruit of your labors.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Word travels fast. Get the word out about a subject of your passion. Motivate powerful action to contribute for positive change. Write, illustrate and publish.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Invest in your own success. Your prospects are expanding. Make deals and sign contracts. Take advantage of an opportunity for a long-term prize.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Discover something beautiful about yourself. Your work is gaining attention. Creative efforts bear fruit. Polish your personal presentation. Wear something that you feel great in.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Find a peaceful hideaway. Wear headphones and escape the outside world. Get productive with creative projects. Consider the past and future. Reflect and imagine.
Notable birthdays: Rock musician Bill Wyman is 84. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 81. Movie director-screenwriter David S. Ward is 75. Actor Kevin Kline is 73. Congressman and former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume is 72. Country musician Billy Thomas (Terry McBride and the Ride) is 67. Actor Doug Davidson is 66. Actor B.D. Wong is 60. Actor Zahn McClarnon is 54. Singer Michael Trent (Americana duo Shovels & Rope) is 43. Rock musician Ben Gillies (Silverchair) is 41. Singer-actor Monica Arnold is 40. Actor-comedian Casey Wilson is 40. R&B singer, actor and “The Real” co-host Adrienne Bailon Houghton is 37. Actor Tim Pocock is 35. R&B singer-rapper-actor Drake is 34. Actor Shenae Grimes is 31.
Actor Eliza Taylor is 31. Actor Ashton Sanders (Film: “Moonlight”) is 25. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kyla Ross is 24. Actor Hudson Yang is 17.
