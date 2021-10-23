Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Oct. 23

Today’s Birthday (10/23/21). Fortune flows through domestic harmony this year. Regular routines fill your home with love, support and comfort. Collaborate for new solutions with your partner this autumn, before winter profits flow in. Partnership flowers anew next spring, leading to personal epiphanies next summer. Prioritize family.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Write your own story. You’re smart and getting smarter. Discipline and experience make a difference. Teach and learn. Connect with the ones you love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Compute expenses before committing. Review budgets. Financial discipline reaps outsized benefits. Frugality pays. Cut waste for the easiest way to save. You’ve got this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Apply self-discipline to advance a personal project. Do the work behind the scenes to improve the odds for success. Remain true to yourself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Find some peace and quiet. Avoid noise, chaos or crowds. Get especially productive behind closed doors. Review plans and adjust. Prepare for what’s ahead.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your team comes to the rescue. Coordinate the response to a shared challenge. Gain strength from the past. Connect and share for shared support.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Anticipate professional changes in advance. Monitor conditions closely. Prepare backup plans to keep things flowing. Imagine perfect outcomes and aim for that. Experience pays.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Explore and investigate. A mystery engages you and the trail is heating up. Monitor news and conditions closely. Read expert views. Learn and grow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Provide a stabilizing influence on your shared finances. Support your partner and be supported. Consider purchases carefully. Invest in the highest quality. Stay practical.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Disciplined coordination allows unpredictable results. You can appreciate the ways your partner is different. Diversity is the spice of life. Romance is a distinct possibility.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing physically stronger. Luck follows disciplined efforts. Put your heart into your work. Nurture your health and vitality. Focus and act for powerful results.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Relax and play. Keep practicing your game. You’re building your skills, talents and arts. Fortune rewards your hard work. Have fun as you level up.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic matters improve with disciplined action. Clean and declutter. Add flowers or houseplants to brighten a space. Renovation projects bloom with care and attention.

Notable birthdays: Movie director Philip Kaufman is 85. Soccer great Pele is 81. R&B singer Barbara Ann Hawkins (The Dixie Cups) is 78. Former ABC News investigative reporter Brian Ross is 73. Actor Michael Rupert is 70. Movie director Ang Lee is 67. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 65. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 65. Community activist Martin Luther King III is 64. Movie director Sam Raimi is 62. Parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic is 62. Rock musician Robert Trujillo (Metallica) is 57. Christian/jazz singer David Thomas (Take 6) is 55. Rock musician Brian Nevin (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 55. Actor Jon Huertas is 52. Movie director Chris Weitz is 52. CNN medical reporter Dr. Sanjay Gupta is 52. Bluegrass musician Eric Gibson (The Gibson Brothers) is 51. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 49. Actor Vivian Bang is 48.

