Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Oct. 2

Today’s Birthday (10/02/21). Fortune follows passion this year. Steady routines build your creative muscle. Market changes affect your shared venture this autumn, before winter creative breakthroughs open new doors. Collaboration gets lucrative next spring, before your own summer profit surge. Love inspires bold action.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Romantic objectives face a challenge. Truth vies with beliefs. Desires and conscience may conflict. Don’t race off impulsively. Patiently persist for long-term gain.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Nurture your home, garden and family with care. Replenish reserves. Adapt with changes. Don’t count your chickens before they’re hatched. Love wins out.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Reinforce the basics with communications and creative projects. Adapt your ideas around recent changes. Edit, refine and polish before presenting. Learn from others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative work pays well. Reinforce basics. Find opportunity hidden under change. Push beyond old limits. Disciplined efforts bear long-term rewards. Invest for the future.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Consider possibilities. Logistical problems can be solved. Don’t offer to pay for everything. All is not as it appears. Patiently advance a personal dream.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider the impacts of recent changes. Settle into your favorite thinking chair. Have what you need delivered. Revise plans. Envision perfection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt around a team challenge. Structural weakness becomes apparent. Patiently rebuild and strengthen for future resilience. All for one and one for all.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work from home if possible. Everyone wants your attention. Profits rise with domestic harmony. Simplify budgets and expenses. Maintain momentum and provide excellence.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — A barrier could block the path. Philosophies may clash. Continue to conserve resources. Listen to experienced elders. Set your sights high. Make a wonderful discovery.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected expenses could affect shared accounts. An idea is better in theory than in practice. Repay a favor. Plant seeds. Gain a treasure.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You and your partner may disagree. Make a persuasive case. Withhold judgment. You can choose competition or romance. Listen more than talking. Collaborate.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results, but a barrier may block the path. Follow instructions and rules carefully. Slow to advance quicker. Reinforce basic elements. Strengthen supports.

Notable birthdays: Retired MLB All-Star Maury Wills is 89. Movie critic Rex Reed is 83. Singer-songwriter Don McLean is 76. Cajun/country singer Jo-el Sonnier is 75. Actor Avery Brooks is 73. Fashion designer Donna Karan is 73. Photographer Annie Leibovitz is 72. Rock musician Mike Rutherford (Genesis, Mike & the Mechanics) is 71. Singer-actor Sting is 70. Actor Robin Riker is 69. Actor Lorraine Bracco is 67. Country musician Greg Jennings (Restless Heart) is 67. Rock singer Phil Oakey (The Human League) is 66. R&B singer Freddie Jackson is 65. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 63. Retro-soul singer James Hunter is 59. Rock musician Bud Gaugh (Sublime, Eyes Adrift) is 54. Folk-country singer Gillian Welch is 54. Country singer Kelly Willis is 53. Actor Joey Slotnick is 53. R&B singer Dion Allen (Az Yet) is 51.

