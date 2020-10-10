Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Oct. 10

Today’s Birthday (10/10/20). Expand your family circle this year. Make domestic upgrades with steady discipline. Winter brings a change in your educational trajectory, inspiring you to create a masterpiece. Resolve a communication challenge next summer, before an exciting exploration develops. Nurture your home and garden with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Share a sweet surprise. Love sparks when least expected. Discuss dreams with someone dreamy. Prioritize romance and fun. Invent and create new possibilities together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Get into a creative domestic project. Make an improvement that supports family harmony. Beauty feeds your spirit. Cook up something delicious with your family.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Get into a challenging creative assignment or project. You can learn what you need to. Expand your understanding and skills. Make valuable connections.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep your eyes on the prize. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Monitor expenses for positive cash flow. Maintain momentum. You’ve got this.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can feel the love. You’re especially attractive and charming. Use your power and confidence for good. Share acknowledgment, respect and admiration.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Learn from the past. Create an inspiring vision and organize the steps to achieve it. Practice soothing rituals and meditate on what you want.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends for shared fun and support. Teamwork gets amazing results. Collaborate and share in a satisfying accomplishment. You’re surrounded by love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Postpone expensive socializing. The more you do, the more you’re in demand. Physical passion hits a high. Try some form of waling or movement meditation. The best things in life are still free. Reassess your aspirations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your educational journey opens to a new possibility. What do you want to learn? Your wanderlust is getting worse. Strengthen and grow virtual connections.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to grow shared accounts. Lucrative opportunities arise in conversation. Adjust budgets for current conditions. Support and nurture a vision together. Connect the dots.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Romance can blossom. Share appreciations and recognition. Remind another that you see their beauty. Discuss shared passions and interests. Have fun and play together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized by a positive development. Maintain physical and health practices to maintain momentum. Prioritize good food and rest to balance a busy schedule.
Notable birthdays: Former Illinois Sen. Adlai Stevenson III is 90. Actor Peter Coyote is 79. Entertainer Ben Vereen is 74. Actor Charles Dance is 74. Rock singer-musician Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers) is 72. Actor Jessica Harper is 71. Author Nora Roberts (aka “J.D. Robb”) is 70. Singer-musician Midge Ure is 67. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 66. Actor J. Eddie Peck is 62. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 62. Actor Julia Sweeney is 61. Actor Bradley Whitford is 61. Musician Martin Kemp is 59. Actor Jodi Benson is 59. Rock musician Jim Glennie (James) is 57. Actor Rebecca Pidgeon is 55. Rock musician Mike Malinin (Goo Goo Dolls) is 53. Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 51. Actor Manu Bennett is 51. Actor Joelle Carter is 51. Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey is 51. Actor/TV host Mario Lopez is 47. Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 46. Actor Jodi Lyn O’Keefe is 42. Singer Mya is 41. Actor Dan Stevens is 38. Singer Cherie is 36. MLB outfielder Andrew McCutchen is 34. Actor Rose McIver is 32. Actor Aimee Teegarden is 31.
