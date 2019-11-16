Today’s Birthday (11/16/19). Your income is on the rise this year. Discipline with messaging, communications and promotion gets results. Share your creative work to popular acclaim this winter, motivating a destination shift. Save resources for a slower summer, as an adventure presents incredible wonders. Savor priceless and heartfelt connections.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Make short-term messes to create long-term home improvement. Delays could frustrate. Adapt patiently to temporary circumstances. Imagine the results and stay in action.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate possibilities. Follow a dream despite the current reality. Winning may seem unlikely. Barriers could loom large. Communication unlocks hidden doors. Have faith and connect.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Budget carefully. Defer what you can to manage a temporary shortfall. Adapt with ingenuity and clever solutions. Stay in communication. Sell, market and invoice.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Once a personal dream takes shape, you notice everything standing in the way. Imagine yourself winning. You can overcome the odds. Study and learn.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Self-discipline pays off. Peaceful productivity generates satisfying results. Plan your moves in advance. Strategize a way around an obvious obstacle.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load to get farther, faster. Keep your objective in mind and stay flexible. Flow around barriers like water. Teamwork gets results.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Bureaucratic tangles could disrupt a professional challenge. New work responsibilities lead to changes at home. Communication solves the puzzle. Follow rules carefully.
You have free articles remaining.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Monitor travel conditions in real time. Delays and obstacles block your path. Don’t take things personally. You’re learning valuable tricks. Let bygones be bygones.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Work together to build a dream. The current situation may not resemble your shared vision. Articulate and align on details. Budget carefully and conserve resources.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on short-term objectives with your partner. Handle immediate concerns and determine what repairs are needed. Don’t evade the tough questions. Overcome a challenge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Imagine yourself on top despite the distance. Put in extra practice with a physical challenge. Make quiet inroads. Summit a mountain one step at a time.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance and fun call to you. Handle responsibilities before you go out. Don’t overextend, overspend or overindulge. Stay flexible and adapt. Express finesse.
Thought for Today: “An American who can make money, invoke God, and be no better than his neighbor, has nothing to fear but truth itself.” — Marya Mannes, American critic (1904-1990).
Notable birthdays: Actor Clu Gulager is 91. Journalist Elizabeth Drew is 84. Blues musician W.C. Clark is 80. Actress Joanna Pettet is 77. Actor Steve Railsback is 74. Actor David Leisure is 69. Actor Miguel Sandoval is 68. Actress Marg Helgenberger is 61. Rock musician Mani is 57. Country singer-musician Keith Burns (Trick Pony) is 56. Former pro tennis player Zina Garrison is 56.
Former MLB All-Star pitcher Dwight Gooden is 55. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 55. Actor Harry Lennix is 55. Rock musician Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) is 53. Actress Lisa Bonet is 52. Actress Tammy Lauren is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Bryan Abrams (Color Me Badd) is 50. Actress Martha Plimpton is 49. Actor Michael Irby is 47. Actress Missi Pyle is 47. Rock musician Corey McCormick (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 43. Olympic gold medal figure skater Oksana Baiul is 42. Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal s 42. Pop singer Trevor Penick is 40. Former NBA player Amare Stoudemire is 37. Actress Kimberly J. Brown is 35. Rock singer Siva Kaneswaran (The Wanted) is 31. Actor-comedian Pete Davidson (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 26. Actor Casey Moss is 26. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey is 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.