Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Nov. 28

Today’s Birthday (11/28/20). Lucrative opportunities abound this year. Discipline pays. Your dream home comes into focus. Support each other through changes this winter, before making a powerful personal discovery. Letting go of practices that no longer serve next summer inspires a flowering partnership phase. Together, plant seeds.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — As your fantasies clarify, they get more tangible and achievable. With Neptune direct, the way forward becomes apparent. Dreams provide valuable insight and motivation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A group project gains forward momentum with Neptune direct. Strange powers of attraction are at work. Teamwork produces satisfying results. Advance a shared dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Your professional status rises with Neptune stationing direct. Career decisions gel. Dreams and ambitions clarify. Seemingly elusive opportunities come into focus. Go for it.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Adventures beckon as the road clears. Travel and educational barriers diminish with Neptune direct. Find missing puzzle pieces. Clues direct you toward a discovery.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to save money. Financial confusion or vagueness solidifies into a working budget with Neptune direct. Sign contracts and firm up the numbers.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Plan an adventure or exploration. Work together for common dreams. Partnerships strengthen and solidify with Neptune direct. Collaborations that seemed elusive come together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Put physical talents to work. Streamline practices. It’s easier to tell fact from fiction with Neptune direct. A health barrier diminishes. Follow the science.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Love becomes apparent. The path toward a romantic dream clarifies with Pisces Neptune stationing direct. Creativity comes naturally. Express your heart. Miracles abound.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health. Domestic fantasies and mysteries fade. Conditions at home improve with Neptune direct. Make your place dreamy. Add practical solutions. Communicate the vision.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Puzzle pieces connect. With Neptune direct, abstract subjects are easier to understand. It’s easier to see the machinery. Hidden truths get revealed. Communicate.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — You can see the way ahead. A nebulous source of income materializes. With Neptune direct, it’s easier to collect and increase positive cash flow.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Dreams approach reality. Gain clarity about personal goals with Neptune direct in your sign. Possibilities develop naturally. What seemed impossible now takes clear shape.
Notable birthdays: Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 91. Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 84. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is 83. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 80. Singer Randy Newman is 77. CBS News correspondent Susan Spencer is 74. Movie director Joe Dante is 73. Former “Late Show” orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 71. Actor Ed Harris is 70. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 69. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson is 68. Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff is 67. Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 64. Actor Judd Nelson is 61. Movie director Alfonso Cuaron is 59. Rock musician Matt Cameron is 58. Actor Jane Sibbett is 58. Comedian Jon Stewart is 58.
Actor Garcelle Beauvais is 54. Actor/comedian Stephnie Weir is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dawn Robinson is 52. Actor Gina Tognoni is 47. Hip-hop musician apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas) is 46. Actor Malcolm Goodwin is 45. Actor Ryan Kwanten is 44. Actor Aimee Garcia is 42. Rapper Chamillionaire is 41. Actor Daniel Henney is 41. Rock musician Rostam Batmanglij is 37. Rock singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees) is 37. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 36. R&B singer Trey Songz is 36. NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is 36. Actor Scarlett Pomers is 32. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray is 27.
