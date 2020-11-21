Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Nov. 21

Today’s Birthday (11/21/20). This year could get especially lucrative. Disciplined efforts pay in silver and gold. Winter redirects a collaborative effort, leading to a growth and development phase for a passion project. Make a personal change next summer, inspiring blossoming romance and partnership. Save and spend wisely.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — For a month, with the Sun in Sagittarius, exploration calls. Shift your attention toward educational, cultural or philosophical matters. Expand your sphere of influence.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on managing shared resources this month. Focus on financial growth under the Sagittarius Sun. Collaborate for common cause. Support the team.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and fitness. Put your heart into your work and it flowers. Collaboration comes naturally, with the Sun in Sagittarius this month.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore limited options. The Sun in Sagittarius this month favors your health and fitness. Your workload could get intense. Balance activity with relaxation and fun.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Feather your love nest. You’re lucky in love under the Sagittarius Sun this month. Romance, fun and games are favored. Follow your heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work together with your partner. Make domestic changes over the next month, with the Sun in Sagittarius. Adjust for family circumstances. Beautify your spaces.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Maintain healthy practices. Begin a creative month-long phase with the Sagittarius Sun. Study and research. Write, film and broadcast your ideas. It gets lucrative.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Follow your heart. it’s easier to make money this month under the Sagittarius Sun. You’re especially charismatic and charming. Put profitable projects together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You have an advantage, with the Sun in your sign for a month. Use your power and confidence for good. Consider a higher purpose.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Write and edit your vision statement. Get into a contemplative month-long phase. Complete projects, with the Sun in Sagittarius, to prepare for what’s next.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Maintain your profitable momentum. You’re especially popular. Connect and share support for community efforts. Benefits flow through social channels with the Sagittarius Sun.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider personal priorities. Your career flowers over the next month, with the Sun in Sagittarius. Your influence is on the rise. Refine your focus.
Notable birthdays: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 86. Actor Marlo Thomas is 83. Actor Rick Lenz is 81. Actor Juliet Mills is 79. Basketball Hall of Famer Earl Monroe is 76. Television producer Marcy Carsey is 76. Actor Goldie Hawn is 75. Movie director Andrew Davis is 74. Rock musician Lonnie Jordan (War) is 72. Singer Livingston Taylor is 70. Actor-singer Lorna Luft is 68. Actor Cherry Jones is 64. Rock musician Brian Ritchie (The Violent Femmes) is 60. Gospel singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 58. Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 57. Singer-actor Bjork is 55. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 54. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chauncey Hannibal (BLACKstreet) is 52. Rock musician Alex James (Blur) is 52.
Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is 51. TV personality Rib Hillis is 50. Rapper Pretty Lou (Lost Boyz) is 49. Football player-turned-TV personality Michael Strahan is 49. Actor Rain Phoenix is 48. Actor Marina de Tavira is 47. Country singer Kelsi Osborn (SHeDAISY) is 46. Actor Jimmi Simpson is 45. Singer-actor Lindsey Haun is 36. Actor Jena Malone is 36. Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 35. Actor-singer Sam Palladio is 34.
