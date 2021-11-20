Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Nov. 20

Today’s Birthday (11/20/21). Love fills your home this year. Maintain disciplined practices to steadily improve your surroundings. Shift perspectives with your partner next autumn, before a lucrative winter phase heats things up. Rediscover love, fun and romance next spring, before summer’s personal power surge. Savor sweet family time.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Dedication gets the job done. Craft and edit your story. Ignore distractions. Keep people informed with recent changes or challenges. Connect the dots.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discipline and experience make a valuable difference. Provide deliverables on time and on budget. Communicate with changes, traffic or delays. Keep your patience and humor.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical personal priorities and advance with self-discipline. Postpone travel or launching campaigns. Savor a bubble bath, candles and a clean room.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Finish work in private. Make practical plans for later action. Rest and recharge before taking on the next push. Peace and quiet are restorative.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Help your team stay focused on basic issues. Fantasies fade in the face of an obstacle. Determination and persistence win. Strengthen plans and structures.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider a professional opportunity. Map out what it would take in time, energy and resources. Can you juggle responsibilities? If so, advance with discipline.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — News may affect your decisions. Study conditions and options. Consider both risk and potential. Work out details for disciplined advance or wait and rest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Look at your shared financial picture with realistic eyes. Make a candid assessment. Monitor for positive cash flow. Invest for lasting value and save overall.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Compromise proves golden, yet again. You can resolve a subject of contention with patience, love and connection. Stay practical. Find commonalities and share.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep things especially practical. Prioritize your health and work, in that order. It’s possible to have both, with careful planning and preparation. Nurture yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Either practice your arts with discipline or relax and recharge with beauty, nature, music and poetry. Fantasies fade. Discover new realities. Connect with love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make your home more comfortable. Practical upgrades pay exponentially in savings. Find ways to reduce waste and consumption. A little goes a long way.

Notable birthdays: Actor Estelle Parsons is 94. Comedian Dick Smothers is 83. President Joe Biden is 79. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 79. Actor Veronica Hamel is 78. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 75. Singer Joe Walsh is 74. Actor Richard Masur is 73. Opera singer Barbara Hendricks is 73. Former national security adviser John Bolton is 73. Actor Bo Derek is 65. Former NFL player Mark Gastineau is 65. Reggae musician Jimmy Brown (UB40) is 64. Actor Sean Young is 62. Pianist Jim Brickman is 60. Actor Ming-Na is 58. Actor Ned Vaughn is 57. Rapper Mike D (The Beastie Boys) is 56. Rapper Sen Dog (Cypress Hill) is 56. Actor Callie Thorne is 52. Actor Sabrina Lloyd is 51. Actor Joel McHale is 50. Actor Marisa Ryan is 47. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 46. Actor Laura Harris is 45. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes is 45.

