Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Nov. 14

Today’s Birthday (11/14/20). Your creativity abounds this year. Write, connect and network with steady discipline. Collaborate to adapt to market changes this winter, leading to new silver in your pocket. Budget for extra summer expenses, before your shared account balances rise. Communicate and share for common gain.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together. Support each other.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborations flower. Partnership blossoms under this Scorpio New Moon. Begin a new chapter together. Support each other through changes or transformations. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all. Relax and enjoy.