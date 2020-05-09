Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 9

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Pull together with friends, despite challenges. A fantasy has dissipated, and the reality requires action. Talk about possibilities and opportunities. Lend a hand for common gain.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Schedule carefully. Professional matters require your attention. Prepare for inspection. Your past work speaks well for you. Abandon fears and smile for the camera.

Thought for Today: “Life is a series of collisions with the future; it is not the sum of what we have been, but what we yearn to be.” — Jose Ortega y Gasset, Spanish philosopher (born this date in 1883, died in 1955).

Notable birthdays: Actor-writer Alan Bennett is 86. Actress-turned-politician Glenda Jackson is 84. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 83. Musician Sonny Curtis (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 83. Singer Tommy Roe is 78. Singer-musician Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield and Poco) is 76. Actress Candice Bergen is 74. Pop singer Clint Holmes is 74. Actor Anthony Higgins is 73. Singer Billy Joel is 71. Blues singer-musician Bob Margolin is 71. Rock singer-musician Tom Petersson (Cheap Trick) is 70. Actress Alley Mills is 69. Actress Amy Hill is 67. Actress Wendy Crewson is 64. Actor John Corbett is 59. Singer Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode) is 58. Actress Sonja Sohn is 56. Rapper Ghostface Killah is 50. Country musician Mike Myerson (Heartland) is 49. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos is 45. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tamia is 45. Rock musician Dan Regan (Reel Big Fish) is 43. Actor Daniel Franzese is 42. Rock singer Pierre Bouvier (Simple Plan) is 41. Actress Rosario Dawson is 41. Rock singer Andrew W.K. is 41. Actress Rachel Boston is 38. TV personality Audrina Patridge is 35. Actress Grace Gummer is 34.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0