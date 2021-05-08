Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 8

Today’s Birthday (05/08/21). Enjoy career growth and success this year. Steady preparation and backstage efforts win big. Changing shared financial strategies this spring leads to a summer income boost. Resolve a personal issue next winter, before a joint venture hits the jackpot. Celebrate accomplishments, milestones and partnership.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Trust your heart to lead. You love learning, with Venus in Gemini (along with Mercury). Creativity flowers. Tap into passion, curiosity and inspiration.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Recharge and plan. Income can surge, with Venus in Gemini this month. This phase could get profitable. Make heart connections. Put love into your work.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially popular this month, with Venus (and Mercury) in your sign. Use your persuasive charms for common gain. Teamwork and collaboration come naturally.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider professional dreams and goals. Privacy soothes and restores, with Venus in Gemini. Connect with nature and a sense of the eternal. Envision perfection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Group activities blossom this month, with Venus in Gemini. You’re especially popular and charismatic. Social activities benefit your career. Connect and participate together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Watch for opportunities to advance your career. Step into leadership. Get into an exciting assignment, with Venus in Gemini. It could get lucrative. Level up.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration reveals new possibilities. Savor an educational exploration, with Venus in Gemini for a month. Investigate a tantalizing puzzle. Make and share discoveries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize your health and work. Shared ventures get lucrative this month, with Venus in Gemini. Manage investments and assets for growth. Collaboration is key.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Love heals. Collaboration comes easier this month, with Venus in Gemini. Share resources, efforts and benefits. Strengthen bonds for deepening romance. Partnership blossoms.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Home centers you. Connect with your heart to grow your health and work, with Venus in Gemini. Infuse efforts with purpose and love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Communication flowers. You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Gemini for a month. Creativity abounds. Enjoy people you love. Practice your arts and skills.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Generate positive cash flow. Your home can become your love nest this month, with Venus in Gemini. Get into domestic arts and crafts. Focus on home and family. Add beauty to your surroundings.
Notable birthdays: Naturalist Sir David Attenborough is 95. Singer Toni Tennille is 81. Actor James Mitchum is 80. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 79. Jazz musician Keith Jarrett is 76. Actor Mark Blankfield is 73. Singer Philip Bailey (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 70. Rock musician Chris Frantz (Talking Heads) is 70. Rockabilly singer Billy Burnette is 68. Rock musician Alex Van Halen is 68. Actor David Keith is 67. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo is 66. Sports commentator/former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 64. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is 60. Actor Melissa Gilbert is 57. Rock musician Dave Rowntree (Blur) is 57. Country musician Del Gray is 53. Rock singer Darren Hayes is 49. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 46. Blues singer-musician Joe Bonamassa is 44.