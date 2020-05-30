Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 30

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Monitor family reserves. Tempers could be short. Take another approach. Count blessings and find ways to cut costs. Heed expert advice. Collaborate patiently.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Two heads are better than one, despite miscommunications or breakdowns. Maintain special patience with your partner. Passions could seem intense. Treat each other with kindness.

Thought for Today: “There are two statements about human beings that are true: that all human beings are alike, and that all are different. On those two facts all human wisdom is founded.” — Mark Van Doren, American poet (1894-1972).

Notable birthdays: Actress Ruta Lee is 85. Actor Keir Dullea is 84. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers is 77. Rock musician Lenny Davidson (The Dave Clark Five) is 76. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky is 69. Actor Colm Meaney is 67. Actor Ted McGinley is 62. Actor Ralph Carter is 59. Actress Tonya Pinkins is 58. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 56. Rock musician Tom Morello (Audioslave; Rage Against The Machine) is 56. Actor Mark Sheppard is 56. Movie director Antoine Fuqua is 55. Actor John Ross Bowie is 49. Rock musician Patrick Dahlheimer (Live) is 49. Actress Idina Menzel is 49. Actor Trey Parker is 48. Rapper Cee Lo Green is 45. Rapper Remy Ma is 40. Actor Blake Bashoff is 39. Christian rock musician James Smith (Underoath) is 38. Actress Javicia Leslie is 33. Actor Jake Short is 23. Actor Sean Giambrone is 21. Actor Jared Gilmore is 20.

